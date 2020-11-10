NASCAR TRUCK SERIES CHAMPION SHELDON CREED WILL RACE IN FINAL 2020 CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES RACES

(Upland, CA, November 9, 2020) Sheldon Creed, the newly crowned NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion, will be teaming with Sexton Gatlin Racing for the final California Lightning Sprint Car Series races of the Covid shortened 2020 season. First off will be the $1,000.00 to win November Classic at “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” the Bakersfield Speedway, on November 17th. He will then be headed farther north to the Placerville Speedway for the “Hangtown 100” on November 19th, 20th and 21st.

A native of Alpine, California in southern San Diego County, Creed, who turned 23 at the end of September, won the Gander Series title in breathtaking fashion last week. Nicknamed “The Showstopper,” he was coming from ninth place on a restart with three laps to go. Amazingly, he passed all eight of the cars in front of him in less than a lap and led the final two circuits for the race win and the season long championship.

Creed’s last appearance with the CLS came at the Barona Speedway on April 6, 2019 when he finished third in the main event. At Bakersfield, he will battle with many of the same drivers he mixed it up with at Barona including five-time CLS Champion Bobby Michnowicz of Lomita, Camarillo’s Cody Nigh, A.J. Bender of San Diego, and Lakeside’s Brent Sexton. Also, amongst the entrants at the track affectionately known as the “Okie Bowl” will be rising teenage stars Grant Sexton of Lakeside, Ryan Greco of Palmdale, Aiden Lange of Lakewood, and Gardena’s Dominic Del Monte.

After one night off, the CLS will venture north to Placerville and be joined by the Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) for three straight nights of racing. All four of next week’s races will also feature the USAC National and Western States Midgets on the program.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, spectators will not be allowed to attend next week’s races. However, fans from all over the world can see every lap of the action on Flo Racing. All four nights will come on at 6:05 PM Eastern (3:05 Pacific). For more information or to subscribe to Flo, fans can use the following link. https://www.floracing.com/

PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS

1994 Tony Everhart

1995 Gary Sexton

1996 Rob Sczymczak

1997 Jon Rahe

1998 Chris Rahe

1999 Brent Sexton

2000 Greg Bragg

2001 Greg Bragg

2002 Greg Bragg

2003 David Cardey

2004 Keith Janca

2005 Johnny Bates

2006 Donny Gansen

2007 Shane Rossen

2008 Brent Sexton

2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.

2010 Jarrett Kramer

2011 Tim Brown

2012 Bobby Michnowicz

2013 Stephen Limon

2014 Bobby Michnowicz

2015 Bobby Michnowicz

2016 Bobby Michnowicz

2017 Bobby Michnowicz

2018 Jarrett Kramer

2019 Jarrett Kramer