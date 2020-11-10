Team Hardpoint Carries Unfinished Business To Sebring Twelve Hour For IMSA WeatherTech GTD Season Finale

Rob Ferriol to Co-Drive With Andrew Davis and Pierre Kaffer For Hardpoint’s First Attempt at the Historic Endurance Race

SEBRING, Florida (November 10, 2020) – Team Hardpoint and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship’s 2020 season finale ends this weekend at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, where Andrew Davis and Pierre Kaffer will join Team Hardpoint principal and regular driver in the No. 30 GridRival/Team Hardpoint Audi R8 LMS GT3 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class for the endurance racing classic.

The green flag flies at 10:10 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 14 for the 12-hour classic on Sebring International Raceway’s 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit. The full race can be seen live on television, on NBCSN from the green flag to 3 p.m. EST, switching to NBC from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and returning to NBCSN from 6 p.m. EST to the checkered flag. The race can also be streamed on TrackPass on the NBCSN app.

Team Hardpoint moves to Sebring coming off of a top-10 finish at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and a strong showing at its debut endurance race, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. The Road Atlanta round ended three-hours shy of the checkered flag with a fuel pump issue, but the team was running strong throughout the race prior to the bad luck.

Team Hardpoint finished a season-best eighth at Sebring in July during the team’s second-ever start in GTD. That race was a two-hour, 40-minute sprint race with Ferriol and Spencer Pumpelly behind the wheel.

“We’re coming to Sebring with some unfinished business in our minds,” Ferriol said. “The individual pieces have all been there in the past few races, and now it’s time to put it all together so that we get the results we’ve been looking for. Sebring will be a challenge, but I think we’re up for it and this could be a special weekend for Team Hardpoint to end our first season.”

Ferriol will be joined by Kaffer and Davis for the race. Kaffer has a long history with Audi Sport and Audi Sport customer racing, including an overall win at Sebring in an Audi R8 Prototype in 2004. Kaffer has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Nürburgring 24-hour race, and Petit LeMans in his storied race career.

Davis was with the team for Petit Le Mans, and has appeared in an Audi R8 GT3 for several years at endurance races. Davis will make his 12th appearance at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, his fifth behind the wheel of an Audi.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to compete with Team Hardpoint,” Davis said. “I was very impressed with the performance of the team at last month’s Motul Petit LeMans. We made tremendous progress each session leading up to the race, and were on pace for a strong finish before our mechanical issue. It’s nice to be able to return to the team and work to help them finish the season on a strong note.”

The race weekend officially begins for Team Hardpoint and the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship on Thursday, November 12 at 10:05 a.m. EST for the weekend’s opening one-hour practice. The GTD class will have another hour for practice at 2:35 p.m., and again for another 90-minute “night practice” at 6:15 p.m. EST.

Saturday features a 15-minute qualifying at 10:15 a.m. EST, with the race beginning at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday.

About Hardpoint Motorsports:

Hardpoint Motorsports was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. The Hardpoint brand brings together three distinct entities into one motorsport ecosystem. Team Hardpoint is the brand’s racing arm, providing its partners and customers opportunities to compete, brand, and promote in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona class and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Hardpoint Outfitters helps other teams and drivers extract more value from their motorsport investment by bundling branding, activation, and digital marketing services into customized turnkey packages, including design, apparel, hospitality, and social media management. The Hardpoint Paddock Foundation is the newest element of the ecosystem, created as a charitable foundation to support out of work paddock workers through the COVID-19 shutdown. As the shutdown comes to an end, the 501(c)3 Foundation is expected to grow into a more sustained model of providing vocational and educational support services to the professional sports car paddock community. More information on all of the Hardpoint Motorsports enterprises can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.