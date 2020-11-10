Top 5 Easiest Silverado Mods | AmericanTrucks

New Episode of “The Haul” Targets 2014-2018 Chevy Silverado Owners

PAOLI, Pa. (November 9th, 2020) – E-commerce aftermarket parts retailer, AmericanTrucks (AT) rolls out another episode of “The Haul” YouTube video series. AT Host, Adam Maqboul delivers his top picks for appearance, power, and maintenance mods for Chevy Silverado (2014-2018). The suggestions promise to make a big impact with minimal effort.

The video gives viewers a look at each mod post-installation on one of AT’s trucks. First up, are side steps. The RB20 running boards are practical and add a personalized look. Silverado owners have a variety of styles to choose from and the installation is said to take 20 – 30 minutes per side max. Second, a cold air intake looks good under the hood and allows the engine to breathe. A tonneau cover is the next pick, providing extra protection and ease of access. The BAK Industries hard folding tonneau cover is a premium option with a high quality, hard folding design. When it comes to preventing buildup and maintaining engine efficiency, an oil separator is Adam’s top choice. The JLT V3 oil separator prolongs engine life and is simple to install. Lights are Adam’s fifth and final suggestion. The video presents the Axial smoked tail lights with a darker lens and bright LED’s to light up the rear.

AT’s latest episode of “the Haul” gives Chevy Silverado owners ideas for mods that can be tackled in under an hour. The video shows each part post-installation so customers can see the result and decide what’s right for them. Customers can head to AT’s website to see all the product specs, in addition to tech guides and support from their experienced service reps.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-october-2020.html

