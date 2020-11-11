Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson Set for Competitive Close to 2020 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Season at Sebring International Raceway

Aghakhani and Eidson Compete With New Logo of Lead Sponsor SADA Systems and Renewed Resolve for a Winning Weekend to Close Out 2020 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Season at Sebring

SEBRING, Florida (November 11, 2020) – Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson will compete with a new logo from lead sponsor SADA Systems and renewed resolve to close out the 2020 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season with a doubleheader sweep of the season-ending races at Sebring International Raceway this Friday, November 13, in the No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracán.

With a pair of frustrating race weekends firmly in the rearview mirror, Aghakhani and Eidson arrive in Sebring ready to win both season-ending 50-minute sprint races on the 3.74-mile road course in this Friday’s doubleheader.

“The race weekends at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca didn’t go the way we planned or would have liked, but we can’t do anything about that now,” Aghakhani said. “We are looking ahead, and everything we need to do to end the year at Sebring on a high note – win races, win poles and set fastest race laps – we have already done multiple times this year. We are going to go out and race, do our best as always and see where things end up.”

Aghakhani and Eidson won two of the year’s first six races – victories from the pole at Road America and VIRginia International Raceway – and the duo has combined for a class-leading four pole positions this season.

At 17 years-old, Aghakhani is the youngest double-duty GT3 driver in the world. In addition to contesting the full IMSA Super Trofeo season, he also competed this year in a round of the Italian GT Championship in a Lamborghini EVO GT3 with full factory support. At an average age of 21, Aghakhani and Eidson are the youngest Pro driver pairing in Super Trofeo competition.

“We’ve been facing some adversity these past couple race weekends but that only makes us more determined to perform for the next race,” Eidson said. “I know Steven and I have prepared at lot for Sebring and I’m excited to challenge for the top step on the podium again. Sebring is a very tough track both mentally and physically but I believe the secret to speed at Sebring is in the details knowing where all the bumps are and how it affects the car.”

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo schedule at Sebring begins with a late afternoon practice today. A second practice Thursday at 11:25 a.m. EST sets the stage for qualifying for both weekend races that afternoon at 4:10 p.m. EST. Race one starts Friday morning at 9:05 a.m. EST with that afternoon’s season-ending sprint scheduled to follow at 3:40 p.m. EST. Both races can be view live on www.IMSA.com.

Aghakhani was born in and lives in Los Angeles but is of proud Armenian descent. As he did at Laguna Seca, he is dedicating this weekend’s race to the people of his Armenia homeland who courageously endured the hardships of their nation’s recent war with Azerbaijan. “I’m proud of the team, proud of the car and want to thank all of our sponsors, SADA Systems, Carney Shegerian and everyone. I have to thank them all for giving us the opportunity to come out here and race once again at Sebring. Having the Armenian flag on top of the car, it gives us a little more spirit to come out here and fight, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to end our season triumphantly for all of our Armenian brothers and sisters.” Learn more and donate at www.ArmeniaFund.org.

Aghakhani's Lamborghini racing programs run with the support of several key sponsor partners in 2020. SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions. Insignia Mortgage focuses on providing flexible portfolio lending options for clients with non-traditional lending needs. Magic Laundry Services (MLS) is one of the largest independently owned hospitality linen and dry cleaning operations in the country, catering primarily to the hospitality industry.