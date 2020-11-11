TPC Racing Brings Six Cars to IMSA Single-Make Finales at Sebring

Two Lamborghini Super Trofeos Upgrade to Am Class, Four Porsches Entered in Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA For This Week’s Event

SEBRING, Florida (November 11, 2020) – TPC Racing is bringing six cars to Sebring as part of IMSA’s season finale that includes the single-make Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship.

Sebring’s unique schedule means that this event features a “race week” rather than a traditional race weekend. Both championships will qualify on Thursday, November 12 and race a pair of races on Friday, November 13. Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge will run a pair of 45-minute races on Friday, at 8 a.m. EST and at 2:35 p.m. EST. Lamborghini Super Trofeo runs duel 50-minute races on Friday, at 9:05 a.m. EST and 3:50 p.m. EST. All four races can be seen live at IMSA.tv.

TPC Racing’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo program continues to grow. Tom Kerr began the program in August, racing the No. 74 Lamborghini Sterling/GotVeins.com Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO in LB Cup by himself. He was joined in the last round by Scott Schmidt and Trevor Andrusko, who co-drove the No. 38 Lamborghini Sterling Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVO to a podium in LB Cup.

For Sebring, both cars move to the AM class. Schmidt and Andrusko will continue to co-drive, while Kerr picks up a co-driver in Moritz Kranz this weekend in the AM class. The 33-year-old German has been working with TPC Racing as a driver coach to Efrin Castro in the Porsche Cup, and driving in Michelin Le Mans Cup LMP 3 Championship and the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) in 2020.

Castro, Dan Hardee, Vernon McClure and Charlie Craig will carry the TPC Racing banner in IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA.

While Castro has been locked in a battle for the first 14 races of the season for the Gold Cup Championship in the No. 65 Fine Fare Supermarkets/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, championship rival Curt Swearingin will clinch the class title just by starting both races this week. Instead, Castro is focused solely on adding to his five wins during the 2020 season.

Like Castro, Hardee, McClure and Craig have been eliminated from championship contention in the Platinum Cup Masters class. McClure led twice at St. Petersburg and is hunting for his first career class win in the No. 10 Main Street Homes/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Hardee, a Vero Beach, Florida-native, is looking for a strong showing behind the wheel of the No. 69 VBar Vero Beach/Hardee Family Foundation/Michelin Wiper Blades Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at his home track.

The event week begins on Wednesday afternoon at the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit. The Lamborghini Super Trofeo field opens with a 40-minute practice at 3:55 p.m. EST, with Porsche GT3 Cup following with a 40-minute practice of their own at 4:50 p.m. EST. Porsche GT3 Cup practices at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, and qualifies at 12:45 p.m. Lamborghini Super Trofeo practices at 11:25 a.m. EST and qualifies at 4:10 p.m. the same day. Friday’s races begin at 8 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. (Porsche GT3 Cup) and 9:05 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. (Lamborghini Super Trofeo).

Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations: “This is going to be a really busy weekend for the TPC Racing guys, but also a really great weekend for our program. In Lamborghini Super Trofeo, our Lamborghini Sterling Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVOs are going to push harder than ever. Scott and Trevor have a weekend and a podium under their belts, and with Moritz joining Tom, a second great pairing even moving to the AM class. Efrin is just running for wins in Porsche Cup, and we think Vernon has a chance to do the same in Masters Platinum. Dan has had Sebring marked on his calendar all year and he loves this track. In all, we’re looking forward to a great event here at Sebring for TPC Racing.”

Tom Kerr, Driver, No. 74 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO: “I’m super excited to be driving with Moritz. It gives me and the team an opportunity for a two-driver team during pit stops and adds another dimension to the race we haven’t experienced before. I’m most excited to be at my home track and have the privilege of driving an amazing Lamborghini Sterling car with this great team. It will be fun!”

Scott Schmidt, Driver, No. 38 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO: “Sebring was the track we did our first Test N Tune in our American Endurance Racing Porsche GT3 with TPC Racing. I’m really excited to get back around Sebring. It’s hard on cars, it’s hard on the body. It’s fast and faster and harder. It’s by far one of the top, top courses in the world. You walk up there and see all the great names on the grandstand. It’s a top notch road course.”

Dan Hardee, Driver, No. 69 Porsche GT3 Cup: “I’m really looking forward to Sebring. It’s one of my favorite tracks, it’s close to my home in south Florida, and it’s close to the home of my sponsor VBar Live. I’ve run several events here with TPC Racing, and if everything goes well I think we can score one of our best finishes ever here this week.”

