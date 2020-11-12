AmericanMuscle Customer Spotlight | 2008 Shelby GT500

New Video Features Inspirational Mustang Build

PAOLI, Pa. (November 12, 2020) – Aftermarket parts retailer, AmericanMuscle (AM) continues its “Customer Build” series with the release of a new video. Their newest episode showcases a bagged 600HP 2008 Ford Mustang GT500. AM host, Justin Dugan chats virtually with Jacob Bristol from Virginia about his current mods and future plans. A detailed parts list, additional images, and product details can be found on AM’s website.

The video wastes no time getting into the particulars of Jacob’s build. Jacob explains a bit about his experience with bags which, as he points out, allows him to get a few inches over the stock ride height to clear speed bumps and driveways. One of Jacob’s first appearance upgrades was a set of Raxiom taillights. He’s also added a Cervini’s Type IV air hood, a chin spoiler and side scoops. Some of Jacob’s performance mods include an aluminum driveshaft, a Mcleod clutch kit, rear lower and upper control arms, and more. The interview is relaxed and informative providing plenty of inspiration to new and seasoned Mustang owners alike.

AM’s “Customer Build” video series is for Mustang enthusiasts who like to modify and drive, build and race late-model Mustangs. Jacob’s 2008 Shelby GT500 is a sweet ride that provides heaps of inspiration on a variety of appearance and performance mods. AM plans to continue the series providing a place where Mustang owners and enthusiasts can connect, learn, and come away with a few ideas for their own build.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=511505&from=0

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018 and Charger in 2020, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to supporting the Mustang, Challenger and Charger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.