Moffitt to compete full 2021 Xfinity schedule with Our Motorsports

Following a productive 2020 season, Brett Moffitt will be moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and drive a Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time basis with Our Motorsports for the 2021 season.

Moffitt, a 28-year-old native from Grimes, Iowa, is coming off his second full-time season in the NASCAR Truck Series with GMS Racing, where he recorded a single victory (Kansas Speedway in October), 10 top-five results, 16 top-10 results and an average result of 9.7. He was one of four competitors to make the Championship 4 round at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished in fourth place in the final standings.

In addition, Moffitt competed in 29 Xfinity Series races with Our Motorsports in 2020, where he recorded one top-five result, seven top-10 results and an average result of 18.3, with a best on-track result of fifth place at Talladega Superspeedway in June. He contributed to the team’s final owners’ points result of 15th place.

The 2021 season will mark Moffitt’s first full-time campaign in the Xfinity Series after spending the last three seasons as a Truck Series competitor, where he won the 2018 championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises and made the Championship 4 round in his last two seasons with GMS Racing.

Moffitt’s move to full-time racing with Our Motorsports means that he will not be returning to GMS Racing next season.

“[Year] 2020 was a learning year for the entire Our Motorsports operation and the program is now ready to step up to another level,” Moffitt said. “I’m thankful for the last two seasons with GMS Racing and the support Maury Gallagher, Spencer Gallagher, Ron Booth, Mike Beam and the entire team gave me.”

“Brett has been instrumental in helping us build this team from scratch and be competitive,” Chris Our, Owner of Our Motorsports, said. “We’ve challenged each other to turn Our Motorsports into a race-winning organization and we have some exciting things in the works that will help us accomplish that goal together.”

With Moffitt confirmed as a full-time driver for Our Motorsports, Joe Williams will also remain as crew chief for the organization in 2021.

“Our Motorsports has made great strides in 2020 and I’m really excited to carry that momentum into 2021 with Brett Moffitt behind the wheel,” Williams said. “Brett is the kind of driver that makes us better as an organization and I am confident in what we can accomplish together next year.”

Additional details regarding Moffitt’s sponsors and the organization for next season will be announced at a later date.