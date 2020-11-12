The Best High-Tech Cars for 2020

Technology is dominating the world now in almost every industry and the automobile industry is one of them. Vehicles of this modern world do much then just drive and stop. Car manufacturers are working with their IT partners to bring exceptional inventions to the modern automotive industry. The main goal is to provide people the most comfortable and secure car using the high-technology.

Technology is bringing new changes to vehicles. We are all witnessing these changes as the many well-reputed car brands are launching vehicles with new and high-tech features every year. Most of these technologies enhance vehicle style and appeal. Also, modern automobiles are more secure and comfortable as compared to the old cars. Modern vehicles also have widescreen displays and advance the infotainment system.

Most high-tech cars come with higher prices. The average price of modern cars is more than 37 thousand dollars and it is increasing along with the technology. The automotive industry will be on another level in the upcoming years with the successful launch of autonomous cars. In fact, cars running on the roads right now are equipped with modern gadgets and gizmos.

Here is the list of top 7 high-tech cars of 2020 with advanced technology and features:

Tesla Model S

If we talk about tech-driven and expensive cars, no one can compare Tesla cars. This car costs you 145,000 dollar and we recommend you the P100D version because of its exclusive features. This car can easily go from 0 to 60 in just 3 seconds and it has features of semi-autonomous cars. This car will make your head spin with its exclusive features and amazing hardware and software. It has 8 different video cameras and 12 sensors for car safety. All of these technologies make Tesla the best and most advanced car in the automotive industry. Moreover, it is the best electronic car so far.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8

The best and most balanced car is Chevrolet especially when it gets in the center of the road. This car is dominating and competing with mid-engine exotic cars like Ferrari. According to the chief engineer of Corvette the engine of this car is designed with the installation of a highly advanced mechanics level. This features it making it stand alone in the market. The 2019 model of this car comes up with 495 hp, scorches to almost 60 miles per hour in just a matter of 3 seconds. The brand announces that they will launch another car soon with more advanced and high-tech features. It is one of the most premium and best cars designed by Corvette at just 60 thousand dollars.

KIA Niro 2020

The Kia Niro speaks for its own as it is an affordable but high-tech miracle in the automotive industry. It comes with the 3 different powertrain options that can be propelled by hybrid power. The best thing about Kia is that it has a full battery-electric drivetrain with no international engine combustion. It provides a mileage of 52 MPs within the city and 49 mpg on motorways. This high-tech car comes with an 8-inch UVO touch-screen that supports apple and android car play. It also has automatic climate control that is standard for all models of KIA. The other features include automatic emergency braking, lane assisting, driver drowsiness monitoring, etc.

Audi Q7 2020

Audi Q7 comes with 3 brilliant and full-color displays that demand the customer’s attention. This car has earned the best UX trophy award 2020. Audi Q7 has a reconfigurable cockpit in front of the driver seat. The 2 horizontal glass displays staked on the center of each console. Its lower MMI screen helps to control all the comfort and climate settings while the upper screen area is to control the infotainment settings. The other features of Q7 include the charging plus, climate controls, Wi-Fi hotspot, phone pairing. Moreover, its sexy design is worth mentioning as it also replaces the buttons with virtual buttons that are highly reconfigurable.

Sierra Denali 1500

You can find many cool and inspiring features in this car like a shock absorber, tired treads, etc. This car comes up with a durable and stylish body design as well. Sierra Denali has a wireless charging pad, collision warnings, and automatic high-beam lights for driving at night time. The best part is the bose sound system that prevents the noise and makes this car more comfortable. The built-in special haptic vibration system alerts the driver when the car is too far to the right or left. Moreover, this car is more sophisticated and you are going to love its class.

Volvo S90

According to Volvo claims, Sedan S90 is equipped with the latest technology than any other automobile right now. Well, it’s a claim made by them but we can’t say a thing about it. Although, we are sure that this is one of the most advanced cars on the road in 2020. The features of S90 include a cyclist, built-in animal detection system, auto braking system, and impressive car design. The advanced brake system of this car remains active up to 80 miles per hour. It detects the road edge as well. It also offers parking assist features and headlights that help to illuminate the road curves in dark. Moreover, it has a 9-inch touch screen to connect to different devices.

Ford Mustang

The latest Mustang infuses the muscle car with the most impressive and modern technology. Ford works to modernize its classic cars and that’s why they have outfitted the 12-inch display screen so that drivers can easily enable the settings. This car will memorize the referred settings adjusted by the driver. Moreover, the Mustang also boasts voice command technology along with other distance warnings. It also has speed automatic transmission control to smooth the rides. The price range of the Ford Mustang starts from 40 thousand dollars.

These are some of the top high-tech cars of 2020.