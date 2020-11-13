Front Row Start for the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Qualifying Report

Sebring, Fla. (November 13, 2020) The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R will start the 68th Running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on the front row. Renger van der Zande qualified the car with a fastest lap time of 1.47.125 around the 3.74-mile, 17-turn permanent road course, placing the team second. Full-time co-pilot, Ryan Briscoe, will join van der Zande along with newly crowned six-time INDYCAR Series Champion, Scott Dixon for the 12-hour endurance event. The trio won the Motul Petit Le Mans last month and are looking for a strong finish tomorrow in order to clinch the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title.

“Sebring is so cool,” commented Renger van der Zande. “We had low fuel, new tires, and a clean track, so we just went for it. We finished second and I think that’s a great start, being on the front row. At the end it’s going to be a long race. Qualifying isn’t that important for a long race, but it shows where you are in terms of the speed of the car compared to the others. I enjoyed this last qualifying session. It’s my last time doing a qualifying with Wayne Taylor Racing, but I made the most out of it and pushed really hard. It’s going to be a long race tomorrow and a lot at stake.”

ACURA TEAM PENSKE (No. 7 Acura DPi) Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves & Alexander Rossi (1:46.874 at 125.979 mph) Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) Ryan Briscoe, Renger van der Zande & Scott Dixon (1:47.125 at 125.684 mph) ACURA TEAM PENSKE (No. 6 Acura DPi) Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya & Simon Pagenaud (1:47.140 at 125.667 mph) Mustang Sampling Racing / JDC-Miller MotorSports (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi) Tristian Vautier, Sebastian Bourdais, Louic Duval (1:47.209 at 125.586 mph) Mazda (No. 55 Mazda DPi) Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell, Ryan Hunter-Reay (1:47.245 at 125.544 mph)

The green flag for the 68th Running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will wave at 10:10 a.m. ET with live coverage beginning on NBC Sports at 10:00 a.m. ET. NBC will broadcast live from 3:00 p.m. ET – 6:00 p.m. before switching to NBC Sports for the remainder of the race.



