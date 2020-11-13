Harrison Burton to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021

Following an impressive performance in his rookie season, Harrison Burton will be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and compete in his second full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 2021.

A 20-year-old native from Huntersville, North Carolina, and the son of former NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, Harrison is coming off a strong first full-time season in the Xfinity Series, where he drove the No. 20 Dex Imaging Toyota Supra for JGR and after spending the 2019 season as a full-time NASCAR Truck Series competitor for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Throughout the 33-race schedule, Burton achieved his first four career victories (Auto Club Speedway in February, Homestead-Miami Speedway in June, Texas Motor Speedway in October and Martinsville Speedway in November). He also led the series standings for two weeks early in the season, following his first series victory at Auto Club Speedway and a runner-up result at Phoenix Raceway the following week. In addition, Harrison Burton broke Carl Edwards’ previous rookie record of achieving top-10 results in nine races after he achieved top-10 results during the first 10 consecutive races of the season, an achievement that was made in June following the series’ doubleheader feature at Homestead.

Along with his first four victories, Burton achieved 15 top-five results, 22 top-10 results and an average result of 10.0. He also made the 2020 Xfinity Playoffs until he was eliminated from title contention in October following the first round. Despite his early exit from the Playoffs, Burton went on to win back-to-back races in the Playoffs before he concluded the season in eighth place in the final standings. When the season concluded, he achieved the 2020 Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year title.

Burton’s return to JGR completes the team’s full-time lineup for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, where he will be a teammate to veteran Brandon Jones and the team’s newcomer Daniel Hemric.

Catch the beginning of Harrison Burton’s sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021.