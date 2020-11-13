Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Continues Winning Tradition at Sebring International Raceway

Sebring, FL. (November 13, 2020) The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team came to Rounds 9 & 10 of the North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Sebring International Raceway with a clear goal of continuing its momentum from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. With a race win and three podiums secured, the season finale for the one-make series marks another multi-race-winning season for the team.

In the first race of the weekend, the team and its drivers were off to a fast start. In the PRO class, Stevan McAleer moved up to third in the No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini on the opening lap, while Eric Curran, making a return to the series with William Hubbell in the No. 69 Hubbell Racing Lamborghini, grabbed second place in the PRO|AM class. After finishing on the podium, a fortnight ago at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Ashton Harrison started the race in the No. 25 Harrison Contracting in the PRO|AM class, moving up to third by the end of the first lap. In the LB Cup class, Sydney McKee would hold a strong third place in the opening stages of the race in the No. 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini.

As the pit window opened up at the 20-minute mark, the action started heating up in the bumpy concrete jungle. In the No. 1 Prestige Performance car for the final stint, Stuart Middleton enjoyed several fantastic battles that saw a scrap for third place in the PRO class come down to the final lap. Middleton did a tremendous job to maintain position, crossing the line in third.

In PRO|AM, Andrea Amici took the wheel of the No. 25 Harrison Contracting machine from Ashton Harrison, putting on a fantastic display after a solid opening stint from Harrison. Amici showed his determination, moving his way from third and grabbing the lead with three minutes to go, never looking back to take their first win of the 2020 season for the American-Italian driver duo.

Back in the Lamborghini SuperTrofeo, William Hubbell took the wheel of the No. 69 Hubbell Racing Lamborghini for the final stint in the PRO|AM class, crossing the line fourth after a solid effort from he and co-driver Eric Curran. Syndey McKee put on a marvelous charge in the late stages of the LB Cup class, grabbing second place with 19 minutes remaining, but ultimately finishing the race in third after a thrilling battle.

In the second race of the weekend and the last race of the season, Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing were determined to put on another strong showing. Making the most of qualifying on pole position in the PRO|AM category, Andrea Amici made a lighting start in the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini to grab commanding lead. Unfortunately for the Italian, a mistake under braking in Sebring’s treacherous Turn 17 spun the car around, dropping the race leader to fourth. As the pit window opened, Amici brought the car to the pits, handing the car to Ashton Harrison. Putting together yet another measured drive, Harrison would maintain fourth place to finish out the 2020 season for the duo.

In the PRO class, Stuart Middleton started fifth in the No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini, but quickly made his way to fourth, a position he would hold until the mandatory pit stop. Jumping in the car for his final stint of the 2020 season, Stevan McAleer would bring the car home in fourth. Sydney McKee had another inspired drive in the No. 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini, starting third and finishing fourth, capping off an impressive rookie campaign in the North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo. Back in the series for the first time in 2020, William Hubbell and Eric Curran had a clean run in the No. 69 Hubbell Racing Lamborghini, starting fourth and finishing fifth.

Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing concludes the season second in the Dealer Championship and third in the Team Championship standings. Stevan McAleer and Stuart Middleton finished fourth in the PRO Driver Championship. Drivers of the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo car, Ashton Harrison and Andrea Amici, round out the season in third place while Sydney McKee clinched a second-place finish in the LB Cup Driver Championship.

With the 2020 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo season now concluded, the attention now shifts to the 2021. Announcements about driver lineups for the new year will be announced in due course.

FINAL RESULTS: ROUND 9

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Stevan McAleer | Stuart Middleton – 3rd in class

Qualification by Stevan McAleer – 4th in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Ashton Harrison | Andrea Amici – 1st in class

Qualification by Ashton Harrison – 4th in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 69 Hubbell Racing Lamborghini Huaracán Super Trofeo

Eric Curran | William Hubbell – 4th in class

Qualification by Eric Curran – 3rd in class

LB CUP, No 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Sydney McKee – 3rd in class

Qualification by Sydney McKee – 3rd in class

FINAL RESULTS: ROUND 10

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Stuart Middleton | Stevan McAleer – 4th

Qualification by Stuart Middleton – 5th in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Andrea Amici | Ashton Harrison – 4th

Qualification by Andrea Amici – 1st in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 69 Hubbell Racing Lamborghini Huaracán Super Trofeo

William Hubbell | Eric Curran – 5th

Qualification by William Hubbell – 4th in class

LB CUP, No 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Sydney McKee – 2nd

Qualification by Sydney McKee – 3rd in class



Stevan McAleer, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

Race #1

“Really happy with that result, it’s the best the car has felt all year. The pace of the pace of the car right out of the box was great and I was really impressed. The car came alive three or four laps into the race. We had a great race car today. Stuart did a phenomenal job at the end of the race while he was racing with the No. 16 car and we finished third and we certainly had to work for it. “

Race #2

“I wanted to first start off and say thank you Wayne Taylor Racing for a great season. I can put it on my resume that I drove for Wayne Taylor Racing for a full season now. It’s nice to be paired up with another Pro as Stuart did an amazing job this year. It was a really good pairing because he didn’t really know the tracks and I didn’t really know the car, so we worked well helping each other out. Last race of the year we were trying to squeeze a podium, but after that pit stop, we just didn’t have any rear tire on whatsoever. We couldn’t catch up, so fourth place today and the championship.”

Stuart Middleton, No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Super Trofeo (PRO)

Race #1

“That was a hell of a race today. I had so much fun fighting for third place. We had a really great car this time around and by far the happiest I’ve felt all season with the car. I felt that I could push on and take the fight to the other guys in front. Just after the pit stop straight out of the box it took us some laps to get back to pace, but as soon as the car came back into it I was pushing on and giving it everything I could. I’m very happy to take the final podium spot.”

Race #2

“it’s the end of the season already and I just wish it was still going. This race was a lot of fun. The car was absolutely mega and the changes we made from practice and qualifying were absolutely spot on. The guys did an absolute fantastic job on the setup change calls and by far I’ve felt with the car all season. It was an interesting race, I managed to get a couple of guys on the start and I battled my way through as best that I could. Unfortunately, by the time I made my way through the front three guys had made quite a significant gap. Nonetheless I still pushed on and gave it my absolute all. By the time I caught third position I had to dive in for a pit stop. We gave it everything we absolutely could and there was nothing left on the table this year. Thank you to everyone at Wayne Taylor Racing this year and fingers crossed we come back stronger as a team next year.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

Race #1

“Race one was really good for Andrea and I as we finally won! All year we’ve been working up to something like this. I’m proud of our team and Harrison Contracting for being able to help us get there and this win is for them. I’m really looking forward to Race 2 this afternoon in order to close the season out with another win. This year has been so great for us and I’m really looking forward to what 2021 has to offer and I can’t thank Wayne Taylor Racing enough and Shawn Ford for all the hard work he puts in for us.”

Race #2

“It’s the end to the 2020 season and it’s a shame because I really enjoyed this year with Wayne Taylor Racing and Andrea in our Harrison Contracting Lamborghini. It was a good year. Overall, we had a lot of progress and we got our first win and had several poles. We were a very competitive car. Bigger picture we had a great season. I’m looking forward to potentially spending more time with Wayne Taylor Racing in the future and I can’t wait to more.”

Andrea Amici, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

Race #1

“It was a great race. Ashton started out well and she was with the pros in the beginning. When I took the car, there was a big gap and I tried to do everything to close the gap. After a nice fight we ended up winning the race. It’s nice to win here because my first time with Wayne Taylor Racing was in Sebring in 2015.”

Race #2

“We had a good stop and I was leading the race with a big gap. In the last corner I lost the rear and I completely lost it. Then when I continued to drive the rear was so light compared to before. The car was good today and we will do better next year.”

Eric Curran, No. 69 Hubbell Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“It’s fun to be back with Wayne Taylor Racing. Wayne and I talk about driving together all the time and it’s just fun to be back. I’ve done a few races with Wayne Taylor Racing in the Super Trofeo and it’s a lot of fun. The No. 69 Hubbell Racing car was pretty decent today and we fought it more in the afternoon than this morning. We had a solid and fast race car this morning and had a good run. It’s tricky to jump back in and do a one-off race for William and me. Love being back and being back with the guys, Wayne has put together a fantastic program and I would love to do it again, I would love to do a full season.

Sydney McKee, No 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (LB Cup)

Race #1

“It was an actually really good race, Matt Dickens unfortunately put me into a compromised position, and he was able to get around me and I wasn’t able to get the position back on the final couple of laps that I had. Overall it was a really good battle with really good lap times. Lots of good things to carry into the next race this afternoon.”

Race #2

“Not the best race but it was exactly what we needed for the championship. I was able to finish second in the race which should put me in second in the championship. Overall it’s been an amazing season full of learning experiences and my first IMSA win.”