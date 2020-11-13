Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson Sweep IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Pole Positions for Today’s Doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway

Aghakhani and Eidson Split Pole Starting Positions in No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracán for Friday’s Season-Ending IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Doubleheader at Sebring

SEBRING, Florida (November 13, 2020) – Steven Aghakhani, Jacob Eidson and the No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracán team left nothing on the table Thursday with a clean sweep of both pole positions in qualifying for today’s season-ending IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway.

Race one is scheduled to go green today at 9:05 a.m. EST with this afternoon’s season-ending sprint scheduled to follow at 3:40 p.m. EST. Both races can be view live on www.IMSA.com.

“The whole team came out here ready to do what we had to do,” Aghakhani said. “Everyone is out here doing their part, so it’s only fair that the drivers go out and do theirs. We’re excited to come back for the races and see how everything goes Friday.”

The twin pole positions each earned a single championship point for the No. 6 team and drivers, moving them to within 13 points of Pro class leader Madison Snow heading into today’s doubleheader.

Aghakhani turned a best lap of 2:01.933 (110.421 mph) to lock down the race one pole while Eidson followed in race two qualifying with a top lap of 2:02.318 (110.073 mph).

“We really wanted to come here and put some really strong performances in,” Eidson said. “After Practice 1 yesterday, I was cautiously optimistic about qualifying today. We knew we had a chance at pole, but it’s just a matter of going out there and executing, and we did that today. It’s awesome to get pole position. We’re only at the start. We’ve still got tomorrow and that’s what really matters, but it’s a great start.”

The sweep is the second of the season for Aghakhani and Eidson who also locked down the pole positions for both races at VIRginia International Raceway in August. The duo also combined to win pole positions a series-leading six times in this year’s 10 races.

