Moorespeed and Riley Dickinson Close Out 2020 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup USA by Yokohama Season with Sebring Race Win and Second in Platinum Cup Championship

SEBRING, Florida (November 14, 2020) – Moorespeed and team driver Riley Dickinson fought to the end of the 2020 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama racing season at Sebring International Raceway, scoring one race win and a runner-up finish in Friday’s doubleheader finale and securing second place in the 2020 Platinum Cup championship standings.

Dickinson, 18, and Moorespeed started the day by racing to their fourth win of the season in the No. 53 Moorespeed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in Friday’s first 45-minute sprint on the legendary Sebring road course.

“To be able to come out of the last weekend of the year with a win is always good, so I can’t complain about that,” Dickinson said. “I can’t thank Moorespeed enough for what they’ve done this year. I wouldn’t be here without them, and I can’t say enough about the entire operation.”

Dickinson raced to the lead after the first lap of Friday’s second and season-ending 45-minute sprint and had a mid-race battle with 2020 Platinum Cup Champion Jeff Kingsley. The main players all season-long in the Platinum Cup points race, Dickinson and Kingsley battled side-by-side for the better part of a lap on the 3.74-mile circuit in a fitting end to the season.

“We got a win this morning and would have loved to finish out the season with another, but it wasn’t meant to be,” said Moorespeed President David Moore. “We still raced hard the whole way. It was good and clean. They’re competitive as hell and it’s been like that all year long. Riley didn’t give up. I thought we had a chance all the way up until the end. That’s all you can ask for. I’m really proud of his effort and we’ll get them next year.”

Dickinson and Moorespeed wrapped up their second season together, earning victories at Road America, on two different weekends of competition at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and today at Sebring. The wins were part of a record of 14 top-three finishes in the year’s 16 races.

“It’s funny, because it’s all about perspective,” Dickinson said. “If you had told me two years ago that we were going to finish second in the championship and get four wins and 14 total podiums, I would have been ecstatic. We still wanted that extra step, but overall, you can’t be too disappointed in it because at the end of the day, even when the results weren’t there, I was able to develop as a driver and learn so much this season. From that standpoint, this season was invaluable for me and we’ll just keep moving one step at a time.”

About Moorespeed: Based in Austin, Texas, Moorespeed is a full-service automotive company specializing in sales, service, repairs and restoration of luxury sports cars and competition on the track in numerous North American road racing series. Founded in 1991 in Austin by brothers David and Chris Moore, Moorespeed offers comprehensive, turn-key service in which people are just as important as parts and relationships are just as vital as results. David Moore and Winslow Mankin, GM – Director of Customer Racing, welcome and work with every customer as a member of the Moorespeed family, regardless if they are racing or enjoying their sports car on the open road. Moorespeed’s road racing programs are designed for all skill levels, and driver development, both on and off the track, is a Moorespeed specialty. Moorespeed is all about the passion for high-performance automobiles and the people who drive them. A commitment to personal service and performance permeates every corner of the company. Learn more at www.moorespeed.com, and contact us at (512) 474-7223. Look for us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoorespeedRaceEngineering and Twitter @MoorespeedTX.