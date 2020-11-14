Sheehan and Damon Racing Seek Double Atlanta Rebound

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – November 14, 2020 – Tom Sheehan and the Damon Racing team head down to Braselton, Georgia next week for the Road Atlanta Grand Prix and Rounds 8 and 9 of the 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli TA2 Class Championship. Points and a top result are very much the focus and the event offers two opportunities for the Granite State team to score down south. After being wiped out at Circuit of The Americas through no fault of his own, ‘Iron Man’ Tom was understandably sanguine when we spoke to him this week, “I just keep reminding myself racing is fun and I love it,” He said. Tom also paid tribute to the very dedicated team supporting him when he added, “I love my guys. [Damon Racing]. We are hungry, and we’re just going to keep digging to get a result. Road Atlanta is the next stop.”

The disappointing outcome at COTA means that Tom slipped out of the top ten for the first time this season, but while results haven’t always gone his way, an overall P11 out of 49 contenders puts him in the upper echelon of the TA2 field. Tom gets two chances to get back into the top ten at Road Atlanta, with the weekend following the same format as was the case in Virginia. An all class race takes place on the Sunday afternoon as well as the usual, class delineated races on the Saturday.

Now celebrating its 54th anniversary, Trans Am has a long history at Road Atlanta. John Morton won a 2.5-liter race in 1972 in a Datsun 510, while Peter Gregg defeated Al Holbert – running his first professional race – in the 1973 season-opening event, driving a pair of Porsche Carreras. The Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is a 2.54-mile road course located just north of Braselton, Georgia. The track has 12 turns, including the famous “esses” between Turns 3 and 5; and Turn 12, a downhill, diving turn. In 2019 the track became Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta after Michelin and Owners IMSA Holdings announced their new naming rights agreement.

In a long weekend when all the cars will see plenty of track time, the action for the TA2 Class competitors gets underway on Thursday, November 19 with a test session in the afternoon at 4pm. On Friday there is official practice in the morning at 11:30am and then the all important qualifying session at 4:40pm on the same afternoon.

The first race, TA2 only and powered by AEM, is at 3:55pm on Saturday. Sunday’s race will begin with a three way split start at 12pm. Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing, Instagram @TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter @TomTA2_97.

