THWAITS TAKES AIM AT ROAD ATLANTA GRAND PRIX WITH TRANS AM

Franklin, TENNESSEE – November 14, 2020 – The latest, updated version of the 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship points XtremeGT class table makes happy reading for Ken Thwaits who, having notched three wins and three runner-up spots so far this season, sits at the top of the driver list with 218 points. With two races scheduled for the Road Atlanta Grand Prix the weekend of November 19 to 22, Ken will be aiming to take another important step forward, towards his season long goal of being crowned the winner of the inaugural Trans Am XGT title.

The No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Audi R8 LMS Ultra piloted by Ken has been ever present in the XGT Class races this season, while the same cannot be said for some of his rivals. Nevertheless, while still in its infancy, it is a classification steadily growing in interest and competition.

We spoke to Ken last week in the build up to the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta event and he was his usual ebullient self, “It’s great that the XGT Class is heating up. I love having some really good guys to race against, we have had a great run this season,” he said from his Tennessee headquarters.

Ken continued “Seriously, the Audi has been running awesome. It’s a very solid performer and the last few races have shown us that there’s an endurance element to Trans Am racing. It’s not all about straight line speed.”

Referring to the all classes race scheduled for noon on Sunday Ken added, “Sunday’s race should be fun. Over 50 cars on the track at the same time. It’s very much a case of keeping out of trouble and making sure you score some points. I’m looking forward to it all enormously and big thanks go to John Clagget and his team for making it all possible. I’m very excited about the possibility of winning the XGT Championship but still very much taking it one race at a time.”

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is recognized as one the world’s best road courses. A 2.54 mile, 12 turn circuit, the multi-purpose motor sports facility is situated on 750 park-like acres in the rolling hills of Northeast Georgia. Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is located 35 miles north of Atlanta.

The facility is also utilized for a wide variety of events, including professional and amateur sports car and motorcycle races, racing and driving schools, corporate programs and testing for motorsports teams.

The event is open to the public so get your tickets here: https://svra.com/events/2020-road-atlanta-grand-prix/ and for those unable to attend download the Trans Am app on the Apple or Playstore and watch the live stream.

Visit the Showtime team’s website for Showtime Motorsports, showtimemotorsports.net. Learn more about the Showtime Motorsports team partner, Franklin Road Apparel, at franklinroad.com and keep up to date with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at gotransam.com. #GoTransAm

Check out the Showtime Motorsports Facebook page: facebook.com/showtimemotorsp/ and @ShowtimeMotorsp on Instagram.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwait’s racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.