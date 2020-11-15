Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson Dominate IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Season-Ending Doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway

Aghakhani, Eidson and No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracán Team Keep Pro-Class Championship Pressure On to the End with Perfect Performance at Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, Florida (November 14, 2020) – Steven Aghakhani, Jacob Eidson and the No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracán team turned in a perfect performance this week at Sebring International Raceway where they took the battle for the 2020 series championship down to the wire with a dominating double victory in Friday’s season-ending twin 45-minute races on the 3.74-mile road course.

While a truly perfect performance is an extreme rarity in the ultra-competitive arena of professional sports car racing, Aghakhani, Eidson and the No. 6 team pulled if off Thursday and Friday at Sebring.

After pacing Thursday practice, Aghakhani and Eidson each won the overall and Pro class poles later that day in the split qualifying session. In Friday’s doubleheader, Aghakhani set the fastest race lap in that morning’s first race before handing off to Eidson, who took the No. 6 to the victory 3.637 seconds ahead of the nearest competitor.

Eidson in turn started Friday afternoon’s season finale and set that race’s fastest lap. Aghakhani took over and brought the No. 6 across the line with a 0.936 second margin of victory to complete the amazingly perfect performance. The fastest laps in both races were new circuit records.

“The team did everything they could,” Aghakhani said. “They did an amazing job, the engineers did everything they could, the car was extremely fast, put down the lap record and had the fastest lap in both races. I dealt with the pressure, came out first place in both races, and we had first place in qualifying both times. It’s something to keep our heads up about.”

At an average age of 21, the Aghakhani and Eidson duo led the 2020 Super Trofeo championship’s 10 race season with four wins and six poles.

“I’m super proud of the team,” Eidson said. “Everyone put in a lot of effort to make this car as fast as it is, and a lot of people don’t see that. It really is a team effort and we need all of them to be this competitive. We did everything we possibly could this weekend. We got two wins and two poles.”

The superb Sebring performance also saw the No. 6 drivers and team nearly catch chief championship rival Madison Snow for the 2020 Pro Class title. Trailing by 15 points – the equivalent of a full race win – coming into Sebring, Aghakhani and Eidson closed to within three points of Snow by the end of the doubleheader finale. If not for some setbacks in the two races leading into Sebring, the 2020 crown might have gone to the No. 6 drivers and team.

“Obviously, we’re a little bummed out about the overall championship, but there’s only so much you can control,” Aghakhani said. “We’re just happy to be here, finally able to go racing again in a challenging year.”

Eidson knows that he, Aghakhani and the entire No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics team left nothing on the table.

“There’s an A factor and a B factor, A is what you can control and B is what you can’t,” Eidson said. “When it comes to the A, we did a perfect job. That’s all we can do. I went to bed happy Friday night, especially knowing we came into this championship not planning on competing in the Pro class. We raised our expectations and I’m really happy and proud of our success.”

The off-season and planning for next year starts right away.

“I will hit the gym,” Aghakhani said. “Definitely keep a healthy diet and make sure I’m good mentally to just stay ready for next season. We’re going to do some practice in the off season. We have a little bit of a different schedule for next year at different tracks, so we’re going to try to get some preparation done for those. We’ll do what we did, the same as this year. The results show, minus a couple of issues, but there’s only so much we can control about it. Driving aspect, we did what we had to do and I have to thank the whole team for that. I’m really happy.”

Aghakhani’s Lamborghini racing programs run with the support of several key sponsor partners in 2020. SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions at www.sada.com. Insignia Mortgage focuses on providing flexible portfolio lending options for clients with non-traditional lending needs. Learn more at www.insigniamortgage.com. Magic Laundry Services (MLS) is one of the largest independently owned hospitality linen and dry cleaning operations in the country, catering primarily to the hospitality industry. Learn more at www.magiclaundryservices.com. TKX Associates specializes in consulting and staff augmentation at www.tkxassociates.com, Shegerian & Associates is a Los Angeles based firm at www.shegerianlaw.com and Equeduct provides capital funding solutions for small businesses at www.equeduct.com.