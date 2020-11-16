Front Row Motorsports Statement on John Hunter Nemechek

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 16, 2020) – Front Row Motorsports today announced John Hunter Nemechek has informed the team he will not be returning to the organization.

A statement from Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports:

“We want to thank John Hunter for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and beginning his NASCAR Cup Series career with us. He certainly helped elevate our performance this past season and brought added value to our No. 38 team. We wish him the best in the next phase in his career and he will always be a friend of ours.”

FRM will announce plans for its NASCAR programs in the future.

About Front Row Motorsports

