Jeb Burton to Drive for Kaulig Racing in 2021 with Nutrien Ag Solutions

Lexington, N.C. – (November 16, 2020) – Kaulig Racing announced today the addition of Jeb Burton to its NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup. Burton, son of NASCAR legend Ward Burton, will compete for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship with primary partner Nutrien Ag Solutions.

“Jeb is a hard worker on and off the track,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “He’s a great fit for Kaulig Racing and our partners. I’ve known the Burton family and worked with them back in the 1980’s, so it feels like everything has come full circle. We are going to go out and compete for wins and championships. Jeb is a guy we can build a long term, successful program around.”

This will be Burton’s first full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for the championship. In his two full-time seasons competing in the NASCAR Truck Series, Burton collected one win (Texas Motor Speedway), 18 top-10 finishes and seven pole awards.

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity driving full-time for Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Burton said. “I’ve worked so hard, not only behind the wheel, to get an opportunity like this, and it couldn’t be more perfect – representing a brand with the same values and beliefs as my family. This partnership represents everything we are, and I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and Nutrien Ag Solutions enough.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions, the world’s leading agriculture retail, began its partnership with Kaulig Racing in 2019. Since then, the duo has taken the green flag together in 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and has collected five runner-up finishes and 24 top 10s, leading the field for a total of 636 laps.

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is excited to have Jeb behind the wheel of the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet for the 2021 Season,” said Brent Smith, VP of Marketing, Sustainability + Proprietary Products at Nutrien Ag Solutions. “Both Jeb and his dad Ward are longtime customers of ours and have worked tirelessly on agriculture and forestry conservation and sustainability. We can’t wait to lead the field with Jeb.”

In addition to its primary partnership with Burton, Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as an associate sponsor at Kaulig Racing and will continue its DocuSeries, “Two-Track Mind,” airing season two in 2021, with Burton’s story.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team also made its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2020 Daytona 500 with Justin Haley where he finished 13th. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Dyna-Gro® Seed and Proven® Seed