Tickets On Sale for Talladega Superspeedway’s Springtime NASCAR Weekend, Featuring the GEICO 500 & NASCAR Xfinity Series Event

GEICO 500 Cup Series Set for Sunday, April 25 While Xfinity Race on Saturday, April 24; Both Winners Advance to the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs

Talladega, Ala. (Nov. 16, 2020) – Tickets are officially on sale now for Talladega Superspeedway’s spring 2021 NASCAR weekend, consisting of the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 25, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, April 24.

For a limited time only, fans are urged to secure their tickets early which will provide economic savings with a host of advance-priced opportunities for both grandstand seating and camping options. Multi-day grandstand seating packages start at just $60 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Fans can get information on how to reserve their spots by calling 877-462-3342 (Go2-DEGA) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

The 52nd edition of the GEICO 500 will be the premier series’ 10th points race of the year, and the winner will secure a spot in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of the GEICO 500, winning by just seven one thousandths of a second. Denny Hamlin is the latest Cup Series winner at the 2.66-mile venue, edging Erik Jones by just .086 second.

Justin Haley swept both of the Talladega NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year, cementing his place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. He eventually made his way to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. The Xfinity Series has been a staple at the iconic track since 1992 when Ernie Irvan took the checkered flag. Additional information on other aspects of the 2021 Talladega Superspeedway weekend will be forthcoming.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Three- and four-wide racing at 200 mph are a norm at Talladega Superspeedway, along with nail-biting, photo finishes. For information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.