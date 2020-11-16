Trans Am Cancels Laguna Seca Season Finale

Road Atlanta stages doubleheader season shootout

Monterey, California (16 November 2020)- As a result of the new travel restrictions and quarantine requirements surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic put in place by California and surrounding states, the Trans Am doubleheader finale scheduled for December 4-6 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has been canceled for the 2020 season. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is slated to return to Laguna Seca with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association in May 2021.

The new National finale will now take place this weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in a doubleheader shootout. The Trans Am West Coast Championship will end based on the final results from the last round at Circuit of The Americas. Official class champions will be announced at a later date.

“We were really looking forward to ending our season at Laguna this year, it’s always a driver and fan favorite,” said Trans Am Race Company President John Clagett. “We’ve worked diligently to address all health and safety requirements, but California’s new travel restrictions and quarantine requirements made it no longer feasible to hold the event, but that’s just how this year has gone. We look forward to finishing the 2020 season in Atlanta and returning to Laguna Seca in the Spring.”

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has demonstrated extremely effective health and safety protocols to allow track rentals and races continue. But unfortunately due to the state of California’s mandates, new voluntary quarantine measures and guidance on how even families can celebrate Thanksgiving, there is too much uncertainty of what future mandates may be in place at the beginning of December that would limit or prevent the race to happen.

“Our whole team is disappointed by the cancelation of the Trans-Am SpeedFest,” commented John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “After two successful and safe races in October, we were hopeful to be able to continue with Trans Am for our season finale. But with the continuing outbreak, many participants coming from out of state, and the unknown state restrictions, we understand and sympathize with Trans Am’s and SVRA’s decision. We greatly look forward to welcoming their return to Monterey April 29 through May 2, 2021.”

The Atlanta SpeedTour event starts on Thursday, November 19 with testing. The official weekend commences on Friday, November 20 with practice in the morning followed by qualifying in the afternoon starting with the Trans Am class at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. Saturday begins with the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race at 10:45 a.m. Eastern followed by the TA2® powered by AEM feature at 3:55 p.m. Eastern. The combined class finale will take the green on Sunday at noon Eastern.

The Atlanta SpeedTour is open to fans. Tickets are available at: SpeedTour.net.

All three races will be live streamed (starting Saturday) on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App.