Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona Winners Headed to HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, December 3 – 6

Daytona-Winning Lola T70, Chevron B26 and Peugeot 908 HDi FAP Competitors Set for Fifth Running of Classic Sebring 12 Hour Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network Next Month at Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, Florida (November 17, 2020) – Fast off Run Group victories two weekends ago at the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, three of the winning competitors from the Classic 24 Hour HSR race have been confirmed for next month’s fifth running of the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network at Sebring International Raceway, December 3 – 6.

A tribute race to the 12 Hours of Sebring – which was run for the 68th time this past Saturday, November 14 – the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour celebrates not only the legendary race cars that have competed at Sebring over the last half century but also the rich military aviation history that first put Sebring on the map.

Classic Daytona winners set for the HSR Classic Sebring include the Lola T70 of Jim Cullen and Frank Beck, Gray Gregory and his Chevron B26 and David Porter and his spectacular Peugeot 908 HDi FAP, which was driven to the overall 12 Hours of Sebring victory in its competitive prime in 2011.

Cullen and Beck took the lead in the second of four Run Group A rounds at the Classic Daytona and never looked back to secure their second Classic 24 Hour HSR race win at Daytona in three years in Cullen’s Olthoff Racing-prepared 1970 No. 01 Lola T70. The No. 01 team and drivers scored their fist victory in the Classic 24-Hour race at Daytona in 2018 and backed it up with a convincing and trouble-free run to another win this year in one of the best drives of Cullen’s career.

Group B was a drama-filled finish at the Classic Daytona that saw the 1973 No. 26 Chevron B26 of Gregory, and co-driver Ethan Shippert, breakthrough for the victory in the fourth and final round of the race. The win was the second-straight HSR Classic victory for Gregory and the No. 26 Chevron Phil Reilly and Co. team after closing out 2019 with their second-straight HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour victory in Group B.

Gregory goes for consecutive Classic Sebring wins and the HSR Classics threepeat next month with longtime teammate Randy Buck, who co-drove with the No. 26 last year for the 12 Hour HSR race victory.

Porter in turn will be looking for his fourth straight HSR Classics win at Sebring after racing the GMT Racing Peugeot to a Group victory at Daytona last year and a couple of weeks ago. He also made the 908’s return to Sebring a winning one last December when he scored a Classic Sebring victory in the car’s first appearance on the legendary 3.74-mile Sebring circuit since the 2011 12 Hours of Sebring win.

Chassis number 10, and one of the last 908 HDi race cars built, the 2011 Sebring win with Team Oreca Matmut was the third and final victory for the Peugeot in just six races in its contemporary career. The car closed out the prime of its competitive career later in 2011 with a second-place finish at Petit Le Mans. Porter acquired the car a few years ago and has returned it to its original 2010 Peugeot factory livery.

In addition to the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, the season-ending weekend also features the HSR Sebring Historics. Races on that event’s schedule include the final 2020 rounds of the HSR WeatherTech Sprint Series, the HSR B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge races, HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT, HSR Classic RS Cup and the HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge.

COVID-19 protocols and safety procedures will be in place through the HSR Classic Sebring weekend.

Detailed event information for the Classic Sebring 12 Hour and Sebring Historics, including weekend schedules and entry lists, is available at www.HSRRace.com.

Spectator tickets for the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour are available at www.HSRTickets.com. Tickets ordered after this Thursday, November 19, will be held in will call and available for pick up at the HSR registration windows starting December 3 at Sebring International Raceway. On line ticket sales will end on November 24 and begin again with on-site sales only at Sebring International Raceway starting Thursday, December 3, 2020. Learn more at www.HSRtickets.com.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.