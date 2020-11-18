ARCA Menards Series 2021 Season Opens with a Busy Month of February in Florida

The 2021 ARCA Menards Series season will open with a busy month of racing in Florida in February as a trio of races are scheduled across the Sunshine State.

The ARCA Menards Series East season will kick off on Monday, February 8 at New Smyrna Speedway with a 175-lap feature event that will headline that night’s World Series of Asphalt Racing activities. The race will be streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The action moves a half an hour to the northeast on Saturday, February 13 when the ARCA Menards Series begins its 69th season with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway. It will be the first time in the series’ 58-year history at Daytona that the race will take place the day before the DAYTONA 500, sharing the stage in a same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The race will be televised live on FS1.

Both races are part of an unprecedented week of action that will give race fans seven consecutive days of ARCA and NASCAR activity. Starting with the Monday (Feb. 8) ARCA Menards East race at New Smyrna, the attention then turns to Daytona with the first running of the Busch Clash on the track’s infield road course on Tuesday night. DAYTONA 500 pole qualifying is scheduled for Wednesday with the Duel 150s to set the DAYTONA 500 starting line-up on Thursday. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts its season on Friday, with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire and the NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener set for Saturday doubleheader. The action culminates with the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 14.

The ARCA Menards Series East will close the month with a 200-lapper at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola on Saturday, February 27. That race will also be streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The annual ARCA Menards Series annual pre-season test at Daytona International Speedway is set for Friday and Saturday, January 15-16, with Sunday, January 17 reserved as the rain date.

Tickets are on sale for all three ARCA races. Fans interested in attending can access ticket information and COVID-19 protocols for the ARCA Menards Series East race at New Smyrna at NewSmyrnaSpeedway.com. Ticket information and COVID-19 protocols for all events at Daytona can be found at DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com. Ticket information and COVID-19 protocols for the ARCA Menards Series East race at Five Flags Speedway can be found at FiveFlagsSpeedway.com and TrackEnterprises.com.