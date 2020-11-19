6 Ways to Avoid Car Accidents in Nashville, TN

Nashville is known by many as Music City. But Nashville is home to more than just music.

Whether you are looking for music, food, car shows, or entertainment, Nashville has something for you.

One thing that could ruin your time in Nashville, however, is being involved in a car accident. And it isn’t entirely implausible that this could happen to you.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, there were more than 200,000 car accidents in the State of Tennessee in 2019. Nearly 33,000 of these accidents occurred in Davidson County alone, the county in which Nashville is located.

In fact, of all the counties in the entire state, Davidson ranked #1 for overall crash rank and injury crash rank.

Unfortunately, not all accidents are preventable. Some are caused by careless actions made by other drivers that you may not be able to avoid.

However, you can take control of your actions. Here are the 6 actions you can take to avoid an accident in Nashville, Tennessee.

1. Obey All Relevant Traffic Laws

Be sure to obey traffic regulations such as speed limits and posted signs. Further, check that everyone in your vehicle is wearing their seatbelt properly. You should also make sure your vehicle is properly registered and that you have active car insurance in the event you are involved in an accident.

According to tn.gov, these are the top ten traffic safety laws for Tennessee visitors to know:

Texting While Driving Law (TCA 55-8-199);

Move Over Law (TCA 55-8-132);

Seat Belt Law (TCA 55-9-603);

Speeding in Construction Zones Law (TCA 55-8-153);

Handgun Carry Permit Law (TCA 39-17-1351);

Tennessee’s DUI Law (TCA 55-10-401);

Maximum Length of Recreational Vehicle Combination Law (TCA 55-7-201);

Child Restraint Devices Law (TCA 55-9-602);

Motorcycle Helmet Law (TCA 55-9-302); and

Open Container Law (TCA 55-10-416).

Whether you’re a permanent resident or just visiting, make sure you follow the rules of the road while driving in Nashville. Doing so can save your life and the lives of others.

2. Limit Distracted Driving

Make sure you keep your eyes on the road, rather than any items inside your car.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially when traveling through areas with high pedestrian traffic. Even though texting and driving is one of the most prevalent examples, below are some other common examples of distracted driving:

Talking on the phone;

Eating, drinking, or smoking;

Applying make-up;

Getting “lost in thought” or daydreaming;

Using a navigation system;

Reaching for something in the dashboard or backseat;

Changing the radio; and

Interacting with other passengers in the vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that 400,000 people were injured in car crashes in 2018 due to distracted driving. What’s worse, 2,841 people died as a result of distracted driving accidents.

Don’t become a statistic—limit distractions while driving on Nashville roads. Anything that isn’t essential to your drive can wait.

3. Perform Regular Car Maintenance

Ensure that your vehicle is properly maintained before getting on the road. Check that your tires are aired up adequately, that your lights are functioning properly, and that you have enough gas to make your trip.

You should also have routine maintenance performed on your vehicle to detect and prevent more serious issues. For proper vehicle maintenance, make sure to regularly check the following:

Oil and coolant levels;

Air filter;

Tire pressure and tread depth;

Headlights, turn signals, brakes, and parking lights;

Oil and filter; and

Tire rotations.

By keeping your car in tip top shape, you can reduce the likelihood of involvement in an unexpected car accident on Nashville roads.

4. Drive Cautiously in Bad Weather Conditions

In fact, if you can avoid it, don’t drive in bad weather conditions at all.

If Nashville is experiencing a snowstorm or a thunderstorm, it is important that you drive with extreme caution. Keeping a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles and driving slowly can help you avoid car accidents.

It is a good idea to be aware of potential changes in weather conditions when traveling to Nashville, so you are prepared in the event of weather changes. Definitely don’t drive in poor weather conditions if it’s not absolutely necessary.

5. Be Aware of Blind Spots

Failure to see objects in your blind spots can lead to a lot of issues. Know where your blind spots are and take extra precautions to make sure you’re not missing anything.

First, you should always adjust your mirrors for optimal viewing from the driver’s seat before heading out onto the road. But don’t get too comfortable.

Remember that no matter how well adjusted your mirrors are, they do not show you everything. Sometimes drivers get into car accidents because they rely too much on their mirrors. Even as blind spot detection technology continues to advance, it is never fool-proof.

Always make sure to look behind you before you switch lanes to ensure there is no one in your blind spot. Also be aware of times that you are in another vehicle’s blind spot.

Doing so can go a long way to preventing an unnecessary car accident.

6. Use Caution When Driving at Night

You may be excited to experience Nashville’s nightlife. But that doesn’t mean you should forego safety.

Although traffic is typically lighter at night, there are still dangers lurking on the roadways. There is higher potential for drunk drivers to be on the road at night. Additionally, there is a lower level of visibility when it’s dark out. Thus, it is even more crucial to be aware of your surroundings while driving in Nashville at night.

Failure to take any of these actions above can lead to an accident and serious repercussions. Some of the most common injuries in Nashville car wrecks [1] include:

Back, spine, and neck injuries;

Broken bones and fractures;

Scarring;

Soft-tissue injuries;

Head and brain injuries; and

Internal injuries.

You can’t always avoid a car accident, but take the actions that you can to reduce the likelihood of an accident in Nashville. Doing so can help you protect yourself and others.

Resources

[1] https://florastuart.com/nashville-car-accident-lawyer/