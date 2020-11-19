Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber® and Black Rifle Coffee Extend Partnership with Gragson and JRM’s No. 9 Team for 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 19, 2020) – JR Motorsports announced today the return of Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber® Camo and Black Rifle Coffee as co-primary partners aboard Noah Gragson’s No. 9 entry for all 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series events in 2021. The news comes as Gragson wraps up the first year of the trio’s partnership with a standout two-win season and a strong top-five finish in the NXS point standings.

“I’m excited that Bass Pro Shops will continue to support Noah,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr., owner of JR Motorsports. “He really made an impression on Johnny [Morris], Rusty [Sellars], and Evan [Hafer] this past year. Noah put a lot of effort into making that new relationship a successful one. It’s refreshing to watch a driver really invest time in the partners that support JR Motorsports. Everyone at JRM is thankful for the continued support of Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber, and Black Rifle Coffee Company.”

The Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber and Black Rifle Coffee pairing has netted success from the very beginning. Gragson, a 22-year-old Las Vegas native, kicked off the partnership with a victory in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year. He followed up with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway en route to a season-ending tally of 17 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes, all career bests. Among the highlights was an impressive string of seven consecutive finishes of eighth or better.

“We think the world of Noah and his passion for racing, which is why we’re excited to keep the momentum going in 2021,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris, an avid racing fan. “We’re also happy to continue alongside our friends at TrueTimber and Black Rifle Coffee, and very grateful and proud to keep rolling with Dale Jr., Kelley and the JR Motorsports team next year.”

With more than 177 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stands as the trusted source for quality fishing, hunting, boating and outdoor sporting goods. TrueTimber®, the proprietary camo brand sold at Bass Pro Shops, provides realistic camouflage patterns that offer better concealment and versatility in the outdoors. Based in Salt Lake City, Black Rifle Coffee is a premium, small-batch, roast-to-order coffee company whose wares are carried at Bass Pro Shops.

“We are thrilled to continue our involvement with JR Motorsports,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “Noah had a great season and really showed us all just how much potential he has. We love seeing him keep the No. 9 car at the front of the pack and we look forward to his continued success in the 2021 season. We wish JR Motorsports and Noah the best of luck, and we are thrilled to be a part of the team.”

ABOUT BASS PRO SHOPS:

Bass Pro Shops was founded in 1972 by avid young angler Johnny Morris on eight-square-feet of space in the back of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today, the leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel has more than 100 retail and marine center locations across North America. Johnny’s passion for the outdoors and his feel for the products and shopping experiences desired by outdoor enthusiasts transformed the industry. Bass Pro Shops locations are more than just stores — they are true destination experiences that draw more than 120 million visitors annually. Each location is heavily customized to reflect the character of the region. In addition to giant aquariums teeming with live fish and extensive wildlife mounts and dioramas, many locations feature unique restaurants and ocean-themed bowling alleys.

ABOUT TRUETIMBER® OUTDOORS:

TrueTimber® Camo, an Inman, S.C., company founded by Rusty Sellars, is a product innovator and designer of photo-realistic camouflage patterns. TrueTimber® was the first to create camo designs using 100% digital photography. Each layer uses digital photos of a hunter’s surroundings to create unmatched three-dimensional patterns to enrich sportsmen’s experiences in the great outdoors no matter where they hunt. For more information, visit TrueTimber®.com. TrueTimber® Camo, WHERE ALMOST REAL ISN’T REAL ENOUGH.

ABOUT BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY

Founded in 2014 by CEO and former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee Company was built on the foundation of providing coffee and culture to the people who love America. More than just a high-quality, roast-to-order coffee company, it’s a veteran-owned business, operated by principled men and women, many who have served their country honorably through military service or as first responders. Black Rifle Coffee Company is dedicated to employing and empowering former service members through its pledge to hire 10,000 veterans and through its commitment to helping entrepreneurial veteran causes.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 19th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.