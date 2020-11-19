Daytona International Speedway set to Host First Race of 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR Announces Full 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 19, 2020) – Since 2000, the season opener for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has been hosted by storied Daytona International Speedway. Next February will be no different for the NextEra Energy 250 that has produced some of the most memorable finishes in the sport as NASCAR announced the 2021 slate for the Series today.

The NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will go off on Friday, Feb. 12, as part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. The race will be just two days before the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14, President’s Day Weekend. It will mark the 40th straight time (dating back to 1982) The Great American Race has started off NASCAR’s Cup Series season. Denny Hamlin can rewrite history and become the first driver to capture three consecutive checkered flags in the DAYTONA 500.

This year, for the first time in history, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races actually took place at the World Center of Racing. Grant Enfinger held off Jordan Anderson by just 10 one thousandths of a second to capture the NextEra Energy 250 on the 2.5-mile 33-degree banking in February while Sheldon Creed, the 2020 Camping World Trucks Champion, laid claim to victory for the monumental first-ever DAYTONA Road Course race for the series in mid-August.

Families attending the NextEra Energy 250, as well as the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 13, can take advantage of free grandstand admissions to all kids 12 years of age or younger. Tickets to the DAYTONA 500 and all events part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.

The full ’21 schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule can be found at www.nascar.com. While the season-opener for the ARCA Menards Series – the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire – will take place at Daytona on Saturday, Feb. 13 as part of a double header with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ NASCAR Racing Experience 300, the full ARCA 2021 schedule will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races will be also announced at a later date.

