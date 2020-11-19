Hailie Deegan Delivers Thanksgiving Turkeys in Detroit to Help Those In Need

NASCAR STAR HAILIE DEEGAN DELIVERS 3,325 POUNDS OF THANKSGIVING TURKEYS TO HELP THOSE IN NEED IN DETROIT, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE NEW 2021 FORD F-150

DETROIT, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 – With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, people are often looking for unique ways to help those in need.

Ford Performance NASCAR star Hailie Deegan got the chance to help out at least 258 needy families in Detroit today, as she delivered that many Thanksgiving turkeys to both the Ford Resource and Engagement Center and Gleaner’s Community Food Bank with the assistance of the new 2021 Ford F-150.

“Hailie’s Holiday Haul” was made possible by the new 2021 F-150 that she drove from Ford Performance headquarters in Dearborn to Detroit this morning.

“We put this new 2021 F-150 to the test today, I can tell you that,” Deegan said. “It is so cool to drive through Detroit and get to see the community with this huge haul of turkeys in the back, knowing that we are helping so many people today. I have never been prouder to be a part of the Ford family.”

Deegan, who will pilot a Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next season, was touched by the response to her visit to the motor city.

“It is really cool to see how what we are doing today is impacting the community here in Detroit,” Deegan said. “Seeing how happy these families are to receive these gifts is awesome. It is cool to see everything that Ford is doing to give back to the community and I am just honored to be able to help with that. Seeing how grateful these families are to receive a turkey this time of year, that for many of us might seem so small, makes me feel good about being able to help out.”

The Ford Resource and Engagement Center in Detroit is part of a Ford Fund program that brings nonprofit partners together in a collaborative environment to support surrounding communities. Over the last five years, Ford Fund has developed a global network of these facilities to strengthen communities and help make people’s lives better around the world.

Gleaner’s Community Food Bank in Detroit has been serving southeastern Michigan since 1977, and seeks to achieve a healthy, hunger-free community through programs featuring education, advocacy, access and community engagement. It partners with 500 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and other agencies throughout southeast Michigan and delivers 45 million pounds of food every year.

