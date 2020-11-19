Kryptonite Kustomz Returns as Official Custom Car and Truck Wrap Shop of the ADRL

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – American Drag Racing League Officials announced today that Kryptonite Kustomz has returned as the Official Custom Car and Truck Wrap Shop of the ADRL.

Kryptonite Kustomz has taken custom car and truck wraps to a whole new level. Specializing in high impact, eye catching wraps for everything from race cars and team support vehicles, personal vehicles looking for that added touch of personalization, and business vehicles looking to get the most out of their advertising budget by turning any vehicle into a rolling billboard.

“The ADRL has long been known for having some of the wildest looking hot rods in drag racing,” said Kryptonite Kustomz Owner Chris Davis. “Most of those race cars were designed and wrapped right here at Kryptonite Kustomz. We look forward to playing a major role in the future of the ADRL”

To learn more about Kryptonite Kustomz, follow them on social media or visit their website at www.kkwraps.com.

The schedule for the 2021 ADRL Tour was announced at Dragstock XII, this year’s season finale. The season kicks off March 26-27, 2021 with the ADRL Gateway Drags and finishes up Oct. 22-23, 2021 with Dragstock XIII in St. Louis. The Texas Motorplex is hosting Dragpalooza April 30-May 1, 2021 and the ADRL US Drags Sept. 10-11, 2021. The ADRL Summer Drags (June 4-5) and ADRL Fall Drags (Oct. 1-2) will be run at facilities to be announced.

2021 ADRL Tour Schedule:

March 26-27: ADRL Gateway Drags (WWT Raceway)

April 30-May 1: ADRL Dragpalooza (Texas Motorplex)

June 4-5: ADRL Summer Drags (TBD)

Sept. 10-11: ADRL US Drags (Texas Motorplex)

Oct. 1-2: ADRL Fall Drags (TBD)

Oct. 22-23: ADRL Dragstock XIII (WWT Raceway)

