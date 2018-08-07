Trevor Bayne – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @TBayne6

Consumers Energy 400 – Sunday, August 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Michigan International Speedway

· Bayne will make his 15th MENCS start at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. In his 14 previous starts, Bayne has an average finish of 21.1 with one top-five and two top-10s.

· Bayne is coming off his best finish yet at the 2-mile oval, after he crossed the line in fifth last August. He advanced to the front after starting 21st after a fuel mileage strategy, and late-race caution worked in his favor.

· Bayne also finished ninth in the 2015 June race after starting 20th. His best qualifying effort came back in 2012 where he started sixth in the August event, just two months after rolling off seventh in the June race.

· Bayne also has five starts at MIS in Xfinity action, finishing fifth both in 2011 and 2013. He started on the outside of the front row in his first-ever Xfinity race at the track back in 2009, and also started top-five in 2013 (fourth) for Jack Roush.

Matt Puccia at Michigan International Speedway

· Matt Puccia will call his 15th MENCS race at Michigan on Sunday, a track he’s visited victory lane twice at with former driver Greg Biffle.

· Puccia’s two wins with the No. 16 team came in back-to-back races in 2012 and 2013. He has six career top-10 and four top-five results at the 2-mile track, including a fifth-place finish last August with Trevor Bayne.

· In Puccia’s first race in the Cup series at Michigan (2011), he helped Biffle to a pole before starting third in the following race in 2012, both of which serve as the top qualifying efforts for Puccia at MIS.

· Most recently, Puccia finished 33rd with Kenseth at the rain-shortened June race after he was caught up in an incident in stage one.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Michigan:

“Michigan is always a fun track to go to with a ton of speed into the corners, and a really wide groove that you can move around on. We had a top-five here last August which always helps the confidence level, and historically Roush has run really well at Michigan. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car and hopefully replicating our result here from last August in our AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion.”

Recapping Watkins Glen

Matt Kenseth spun late in the race coming through the bus stop at Watkins Glen, and that ultimately set he and the team back for the duration finishing 29th last Sunday.

On the Car

Bayne will once again run the colors of AdvoCare Rehydrate this weekend, a scheme that promotes AdvoCare’s electrolyte drink that Bayne and the No. 6 team use each weekend at the track.

About AdvoCare Rehydrate®

AdvoCare Rehydrate® electrolyte drink mix features vitamins, minerals and amino acids designed to promote optimal hydration and recovery. A blend of electrolytes, including a 1:1 ratio of sodium to potassium, work to re-establish your electrolyte balance, while sequential carbohydrates help to maintain proper metabolism and give your body the fuel it needs to perform at its best. Shop and learn more about the products and opportunity at advocare.com.

