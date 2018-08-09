Full race weekend schedule for Michigan and Mid-Ohio
by Official Release On Thu, Aug. 09, 2018
Staff Report | NASCAR.com
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be at Michigan International Speedway, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be on track at Mid-Ohio. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
FRIDAY, AUG. 10
MICHIGAN
12:05-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)
1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opening practice, FS1 (Follow live)
3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
5:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
10:45 a.m.: Paul Menard
11 a.m.: Chase Elliott
11:15 a.m.: Clint Bowyer
11:30 a.m.: Grant Enfinger, Noah Gragson and Myatt Snider
11:45 a.m.: Michigan International Speedway Event Announcement
1:30 p.m.: Erik Jones
1:45 p.m.: Kyle Larson
6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
MID-OHIO
1:35-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series opening practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)
4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)
SATURDAY, AUG. 11
MICHIGAN
8:35-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App (Follow live)
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)
1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 (100 laps, 200 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
10:45 a.m.: Cody Coughlin
2:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race
MID-OHIO
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series pole qualifying, NBC Sports App (Follow live)
3 p.m.:NASCAR Xfinity Series Rock N Roll Tequila 170 presented by Amethyst Beverage (75 laps, 169.35 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)
SUNDAY, AUG. 12
MICHIGAN
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 (200 laps, 400 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
11 a.m.: Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe, Grand Marshal Tom Hunt and Honorary Starter Jason Potter
11:45 a.m.: Al Unser Jr. and Honorary Pace Car Driver Ben Wallace
1 p.m.: Michigan International Speedway 50th Anniversary Celebration
5 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race
