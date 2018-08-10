DGR-Crosley NCWTS Advance: Michigan International Speedway

Race Advance: Michigan International Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 9, 2018) – The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) will return to action this weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. DGR-Crosley will field two trucks in the Corrigan Oil 200 on Saturday with the No. 17 Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra of Bo LeMastus and the No. 54 J.F. Electric Toyota driven by Matt Mills.

Mills, a 21-year-old Lynchburg, Va. native, joins the team for the first time this weekend. He has one previous start at Michigan International Speedway, which occurred earlier this season in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS). Along with his part-time NXS experience, Mills also has ten NCWTS starts under belt.

LeMastus will return to the No. 17 truck this weekend for his first Truck Series start at Michigan International Speedway. He has one previous start at the two-mile track in the ARCA Racing Series, where he put together a top-10 finish. Five of LeMastus’ nine top-10 ARCA Racing Series finishes occurred at speedways at least two miles in length.

Track: Michigan International Speedway, 2 mile oval

Event Details: Corrigan Oil 200 (200 miles, 100 laps)

Schedule: Friday, August 10

1:05 p.m……..Practice (FS1)

3:05 p.m…….Final Practice (FS1)

Saturday, August 11

9:30 a.m……..Qualifying (FS1)

1:00 p.m……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

LeMastus on Michigan: “My first race at Michigan was in the ARCA Racing Series. It’s been a few years since I’ve raced there, but I think there will definitely be some carryover from what I learned in the the ARCA car to the trucks. We’ll have some time to practice on Friday and get a good feel for the track before we qualify and race on Saturday. I know the DGR-Crosley guys will unload a truck with good speed, we just have to put it all together and have a solid race.”

Mills on Michigan: “I’m very excited to be getting an opportunity to run for DGR-Crosley. The past few years I have been using my opportunities to learn and grow as a driver. Now I’ll get to test the skills that I’ve learned and see where I rank up with other drivers in the field. I know the DGR-Crosley team brings fast trucks to the track every weekend. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel to see what I can do, and how much more I can learn with them at Michigan. Having David [Gilliland] there to help me is going to be huge asset. I can’t thank everyone at J.F. Electric and DGR-Crosley enough for giving me this opportunity.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **