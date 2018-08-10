Ford Performance NASCAR: Michigan 2 Cup Qualifying
Fri, Aug. 10, 2018
Ford Notes and Quotes
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Consumers Energy 400 (Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI)
Friday, August 10, 2018
FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS
3rd Kevin Harvick
8th Ryan Blaney
9th Joey Logano
12th Kurt Busch
11th Aric Almirola
13th Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14th Paul Menard
16th Clint Bowyer
18th Brad Keselowski
24th David Ragan
27th Trevor Bayne
29th Michael McDowell
30th Matt DiBenedetto
KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light/Mobil 1 Ford Fusion – Qualified 3rd
“The first round, we kind of got scared there. We thought there was a car in the fence and wound up giving up a little time during the first round but that didn’t hurt us. It was too tight in all three rounds and in practice and we never got ahead of it. I am really proud of everybody on our Busch Light/Mobil 1 Ford. We can definitely race ‘em from there.”
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion – Qualified 11th
“I was really happy with it in round one and two and then round three we just didn’t get ahead of the adjustment. The car was off and I tried to get just that little bit more to try and go up there and get a good qualifying lap and the car just wouldn’t take it. It is such a fine line here between doing that and just killing your lap. That is what I did but the car wouldn’t take what I was trying to do and it just kind of hurt out lap.”
KURT BUSCH, No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Fusion – Qualified 12th
“The car was in position for a pole, I just over drove it. The lap time was going to be in the 50’s somewhere. We had just run a 60 from the round before that. I knew we had to gain a little bit and I went hard. When you are in the top-12, you don’t have much to lose so you go for it but we just over drove it. It is all right here.”