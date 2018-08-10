Ford Performance NASCAR: Michigan 2 Cup Qualifying

Ford Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Consumers Energy 400 (Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI)

Friday, August 10, 2018

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

3rd Kevin Harvick

8th Ryan Blaney

9th Joey Logano

12th Kurt Busch

11th Aric Almirola

13th Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14th Paul Menard

16th Clint Bowyer

18th Brad Keselowski

24th David Ragan

27th Trevor Bayne

29th Michael McDowell

30th Matt DiBenedetto

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light/Mobil 1 Ford Fusion – Qualified 3rd

“The first round, we kind of got scared there. We thought there was a car in the fence and wound up giving up a little time during the first round but that didn’t hurt us. It was too tight in all three rounds and in practice and we never got ahead of it. I am really proud of everybody on our Busch Light/Mobil 1 Ford. We can definitely race ‘em from there.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion – Qualified 11th

“I was really happy with it in round one and two and then round three we just didn’t get ahead of the adjustment. The car was off and I tried to get just that little bit more to try and go up there and get a good qualifying lap and the car just wouldn’t take it. It is such a fine line here between doing that and just killing your lap. That is what I did but the car wouldn’t take what I was trying to do and it just kind of hurt out lap.”

KURT BUSCH, No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Fusion – Qualified 12th

“The car was in position for a pole, I just over drove it. The lap time was going to be in the 50’s somewhere. We had just run a 60 from the round before that. I knew we had to gain a little bit and I went hard. When you are in the top-12, you don’t have much to lose so you go for it but we just over drove it. It is all right here.”

