Former driver Greg Biffle guilty of invasion of privacy for secretly recording on ex-wife

Tweet BROOKLYN, MI - JUNE 16: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 3M/Give Kids a Smile Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Quicken Loans 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 16, 2013 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Will Schneekloth/Getty Images)

A North Carolina jury found former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle guilty of invading the privacy of his then-wife Nicole by secretly recording her in the bedroom and bathroom for two years, according to Charlotte-based television network WSOC-TV.

The former Camping World Truck Series and XFinity Series champion, however, will only have to pay his ex-wife an exiguous amount of $1. According to court records, Biffle testified that he installed the cameras because he believed his maids were stealing from him, but during the process, discovered his wife was allegedly cheating on him with her tennis coach, whom Biffle has since sued.

Biffle, 48, who started 835 NASCAR races and won 55 races across the three major series, also testified that his ex-wife knew about the cameras.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **