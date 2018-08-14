Former driver Greg Biffle guilty of invasion of privacy for secretly recording on ex-wife
by Ryan O`Hara On Tue, Aug. 14, 2018
A North Carolina jury found former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle guilty of invading the privacy of his then-wife Nicole by secretly recording her in the bedroom and bathroom for two years, according to Charlotte-based television network WSOC-TV.
The former Camping World Truck Series and XFinity Series champion, however, will only have to pay his ex-wife an exiguous amount of $1. According to court records, Biffle testified that he installed the cameras because he believed his maids were stealing from him, but during the process, discovered his wife was allegedly cheating on him with her tennis coach, whom Biffle has since sued.
Biffle, 48, who started 835 NASCAR races and won 55 races across the three major series, also testified that his ex-wife knew about the cameras.