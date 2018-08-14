Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Bristol

Roush Fenway Racing Set for Battle at “The Last Great Colosseum”

Roush Fenway Racing rolls through the Cumberland Gap to Johnson City, Tennessee, for the second time in 2018 as both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series prepare for battle at “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.” Roush Fenway has visited victory lane 18 times at Bristol across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, August 18, 2018 | 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

· Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

XFINTY

Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday, August 17, 2018 | 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Ford Performance Mustang

Tennessee Love

Roush Fenway has called victory lane at Bristol home in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, including 11 MENCS wins. In addition, the organization has five wins at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and two wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

Good Ole’ Rocky Top

In the last three years alone, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne have combined for six top-10’s at Bristol, four of which were top-five results. Stenhouse had a streak of three-straight top-10’s in 2014-15 and finished runner-up in the 2016 fall race. Back in April, Stenhouse started fourth and was in the mix late before finishing fourth, his third top-10 in the last four Bristol races. Bayne has found success as of late, finishing 12th or better in four of the last five races. He finished fifth in the 2016 spring event and tallied a seventh-place result last summer under the lights.

Runner Up

Roush Fenway’s history at Bristol began on April 10, 1988 with the No. 6 MENCS car earning a second-place finish. Since that time, in addition to the organization’s 11 MENCS wins at the track, Roush Fenway Fords have finished second at Bristol on 15 occasions (7 MENCS, 4 NXS, 4 NCWTS).

One-Two Punch

Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Bristol came after sweeping the top two positions in the March 2014 event with former driver Carl Edwards taking the victory and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. coming home in second. Edwards led the final 78 laps of the event to earn the victory.

History and Hot Streaks at “Thunder Valley”

Roush Fenway’s history at Bristol has been that of hot streaks, including trips to victory lane in nine of the last 15 seasons at the famed short track. Roush Fenway swept the track in 2003 and put a MENCS car in victory lane at least once in every season from 2002-2008.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 205 MENCS races at Bristol, recording a total of 11 victories, 50 top-five finishes, 86 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.7 with 3,396 laps led.

Thunder Rolls

Roush Fenway has earned five victories, 23 top-five finishes, 37 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.6 at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan earned the organization’s most recent Xfinity victory at the .533-mile short track in the Aug. 2009 event.

Point Standings Entering Bristol

MENCS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 62 points outside the final transfer spot in the playoffs, trailing Alex Bowman. The No. 88, No. 17 and No. 21 are battling for the final spot with just three races left before the playoffs begin.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 29th in owner points.

NXS

Ryan Reed checks in 11th in the Xfinity standings with five races remaining until the playoffs.

The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 21st in owner points.

Roush Fenway Bristol Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Martin Cup

2002-1 Busch Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2003-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Busch Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004 Edwards Truck

2005-2 Kenseth Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2006 Martin Truck

2006-2 Kenseth NXS

2007-1 Edwards NXS

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2009-2 Ragan NXS

2014 -1 Edwards Cup

By the Numbers at Bristol Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

205 11 50 86 11 97236 3396 18.2 15.7 51826.8

96 5 23 37 4 23772 1653 13.2 15.6 12670.5

23 2 4 9 3 4097 318 12.6 14.5 2183.70

324 18 77 132 18 125105 5367 14.7 15.2 66681

