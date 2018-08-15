Chase Briscoe – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Performance Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @ChaseBriscoe5, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Briscoe on Bristol

“Bristol is always a special place, there is so much history there and it’s such a cool atmosphere. On top of all that, getting to run under the lights there is always cool. Hopefully, we can stay out of the chaos and end the night up front.”

Briscoe at Bristol

Briscoe made his first Xfinity start at Bristol in the spring race. He qualified 22nd and despite receiving some damage early on was able to continue to make laps and cross the finish line 23rd.

Briscoe has one start in the Truck Series at Bristol. In 2017, he qualified 15th and finished 12th.

Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford

Bristol is the eighth of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

