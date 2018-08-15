Ryan Reed – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Bristol Motor Speedway

Reed has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) 10 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Spring Bristol Recap

Ryan Reed was poised to earn his career best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway before a tire went flat on his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford with only 12 laps remaining. Bristol has been Reed’s nemesis, but he was able to earn his best qualifying effort at the .0533-mile track of 12th and had a top-10 finish in his sights.

Hot Streak

Reed heads into Bristol coming off three back-to-back top-10 finishes. He has had four top-10’s in the last five races and currently at eight total for the season, a career best for Reed.

In the Points

Reed is currently 11th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with five races remaining to determine the Playoff field.

Reed on Bristol

“I’ve had some really good cars at Bristol and something always seems to happen. Bristol is a place I’ve struggled at in the past, but I’ve put in a lot of work trying to improve as a driver there and have made gains. In the spring I had my best qualifying effort and had a really good race going until getting a flat tire at the end. Hopefully this time around we can have a little luck and pull it all together.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

