Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Food City 300 – Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 704 to Bristol Motor Speedway for a short track special Friday night. Boyd previously ran this chassis at Kentucky Speedway and finished in the 24th position.

News and notes: The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take a break from the road course racing action as it makes its way to Thunder Valley for some short track racing. This will be Boyd’s second trip to The World’s Fastest Half-Mile. In his previous trip, Boyd scored a 25th place finish. “I’m stoked to be coming back to Bristol this weekend,” says Boyd. “I’ve always wanted to race here under the lights, so that’s going to be very special. The atmosphere at Bristol is unlike any other. It’s so loud and the fans are a lot of fun. Hopefully we can come out of here with a great finish.”

Sponsor Highlights:

SS Greenlight Racing would like to thank associate sponsors RV General Store, Sportsman’s Choice & Record Rack Feed, and Kickass Beef Jerky for being on board the No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro for Bristol Motor Speedway.

TV/Radio: The Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway can be seen live on Friday, August 17th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on PRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

