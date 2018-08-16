Stewart Friesen Comes Up One Spot Short but is Locked into the Playoffs

Tweet RISTOL, TN - AUGUST 16: Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 We Build America Chevrolet, practices for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UHOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16, 2018 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images.

The No. 52 of Stewart Friesen and the Halmar Racing team can breathe a little easier now knowing they have a shot to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship this year after finishing second in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After starting 13th, Friesen showed he had a fast truck early as he finished seventh in the first stage and fourth in the second stage. During the second stage under caution, he was able to clinch a Playoff spot.

Friesen ran up front most of the night until his moment came with 10 laps to go when he and eventual race winner Johnny Sauter battled side-by-side for the race win.

As the No. 8 of John Hunter Nemechek had issues, Sauter and Friesen drove past him in the remaining laps. Friesen gave all he could but ultimately came up .236 seconds short of getting his first career win. Nonetheless, it showed the No. 52 team had the speed and is capable of winning races in the Playoffs.

“A couple of badass (Chevy) Silverados’ here,” Friesen said. “Beating and banging. Uncle Johnny runs me hard and that’s racing. Just good hard racing. That was a lot of fun. He rolled up into lap traffic and gave me the bottom. That was a good time. So proud of this effort, GMS fab. Wow. Our short track game has turned around big time since Martinsville at the beginning of the year. Just proud of everyone at the fab shop.”

