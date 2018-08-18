Ford Performance NASCAR: Bristol XFINITY Post-Race Quotes

Ford Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Food City 300 (Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN)

Friday, August 17, 2018

Ford Finishing Results:

4th – Cole Custer

5th – Joey Logano

14th – Austin Cindric

17th – Ryan Reed

34th – Chase Briscoe

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 60 Ford Mustang – “I just got racing with the 4 really hard. I’m all for hard racing, but it’s just frustrating when he lets four guys in a row go. We were faster than him and just kept hitting on him and hitting on him. He flipped me off a couple of times and then I just kept trying to pass him on the inside. I could never clear him and I just got tight underneath him and drove up the race track a little bit and got my right-front up into him and spun out and hit the inside wall. It’s definitely frustrating. I hate it for all the 60 guys. They’ve had to work on a lot of race cars this year. I felt like we had decent speed tonight and maybe could have contended for a top-10, but the day got cut short.”

IS THAT YOU AND HIM AND A LITTLE AGGRESSION OR IS IT JUST BRISTOL? “Yeah, I think it’s just Bristol. I don’t have a problem with Ross. We’ve always raced each other really hard. It’s just part of Bristol. Obviously, the tempers flare a little bit and that’s just part of racing here.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Snap-On Ford Mustang – “Our balance wasn’t awful. We’d get tight in the center and loose off and how do you fix that? Usually, you fix the exit and your center is gonna get tighter, so just struggling a little bit with that. I thought we were OK there that last run. We were able to drive up to third and honestly I thought we could have drove up to second and then the caution came out, and we restarted on the bottom lane. The bottom lane just stinks. You’re down there and you try to do everything you can, and our car didn’t fire off good, either. If there was a weakness it was restarts and there was a green-white-checker, so we’ve just got to get better on the short run, which we’ve struggled in practice on the short run as well, so it wasn’t a surprise. I’ve got to get a little bit more speed to keep up with the 42. That was really the only one.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang – “We came back from a lot. We definitely got used up on restarts for no reason. I don’t know why everybody wanted to put us in the wall today, but we had a solid car. The short run wasn’t the best, so maybe I could have done a little bit better, but our long run speed was really good. I think we need to get a little bit better, but I’m happy that we sojourned on all day and had a pretty good points day.”

WHAT ABOUT THE LAST RESTART WHERE YOU RESTARTED 7TH AND FINISHED 4TH. “We got lucky with the 23 having a problem because we actually got to start sixth, so we got the top and were able to roll the speed up there. That was pretty much it. We just kind of got the luck of the draw there, but we definitely had a pretty solid car.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 12 Pirtek Ford Mustang – “I’m not sure I would call it frustrating. I’ve raced at Bristol three times and this is the first time I’ve ever raced at Bristol, so I had a lot to learn. We went two laps down early in the race and fought like hell to get it all back and got it back, and then had some issues in the rear end on the final stint that probably cost us a top 10 finish, so, all in all, I learned a lot. That’s all I can ask from myself and that’s all this team can ask from me, but, man, I just wish we could get more.”

