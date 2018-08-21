Ty Majeski – Road America Advance

Team: No. 60 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @TyMajeski, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Majeski at Road America

Majeski made his first career start at Road America earlier this month in the IMSA series where he finished 14th. Majeski will drive the No. 60 Lilly Diabetes Ford Saturday for his first Xfinity Series start at the Wisconsin track.

Majeski on Road America

“Road America is a really cool track and facility. It’s in my home state so I’ll have a lot of hometown fans there. I have gotten the opportunity to run their before in a continental tire IMSA race in a Ford Mustang. Ford Performance has given Chase Briscoe and I the opportunity to get experience on road courses and road racing because we’ve literally had none of it before the year started, so that was a good opportunity to get there and learn the track. Unfortunately, the IMSA cars and the stock cars are so much different. I’ve been using iRacing, and of course the Ford simulator, to narrow down the differences and recognize the different braking points and throttle points between the two cars. I feel like I’m as prepared as I can be going into a little bit of an unknown race, but I’m just excited to get there and get to work.”

Majeski Goes to Road America on Winning Streak

Majeski heads off to Road America fresh from some two wins in his Super Late Model Ford at Wisconsin International Raceway (WIR) last week. Prior to his success at WIR, the Seymour, Wisconsin native won the 39th Slinger Nationals at Slinger Super Speedway.

Majeski in the No. 60 Ford

Road America will be the seventh of 12 races for Majeski in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

