Full weekend schedule for Road America, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
by Official Release On Thu, Aug. 23, 2018
Staff Report | NASCAR.com
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off this weekend. NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Road America and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be at Canadian Tire. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
FRIDAY, AUG. 24
ROAD AMERICA
1:35-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)
3:35-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
ROAD AMERICA
12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Johnsonville 180 (45 laps, 182.16 miles), NBCSN (Follow live)
CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK
9:30-10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, No TV (Follow live)
11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV (Follow live)
6 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS2 (Follow live)
SUNDAY, AUG. 26
CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 (64 laps, 157.37 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
