Full weekend schedule for Road America, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Tweet Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Discount Tire Ford, takes the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Johnsonville 180 at Road America on August 27, 2017 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off this weekend. NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Road America and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be at Canadian Tire. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

ROAD AMERICA

1:35-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)

3:35-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

ROAD AMERICA

12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Johnsonville 180 (45 laps, 182.16 miles), NBCSN (Follow live)

CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK

9:30-10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, No TV (Follow live)

11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV (Follow live)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS2 (Follow live)

SUNDAY, AUG. 26



CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORT PARK

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 (64 laps, 157.37 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

MORE: How to find NBCSN

