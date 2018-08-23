JACKPOT! Wind Creek Hospitality Partners with Talladega Superspeedway for Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, Oct. 13

Admission to the Concert is FREE with Purchase of a 1000Bulbs.com 500 Ticket

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway announced today that Wind Creek Hospitality, the principal gaming and hospitality entity for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, will serve as the official sponsor of the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, Oct. 13, during its doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend. The headliner for the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel will be announced soon.

Access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds. in the track’s iconic infield, is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the Sunday, Oct.14, 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race. The “wildcard” event is the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs.

Dedicated to providing a first-class guest experience, Wind Creek Hospitality has become one of the most respected and fastest growing brands in the gaming industry. Wind Creek Hospitality currently owns and operates three Wind Creek branded casino resorts and a Greyhound racing facility in Alabama, two parimutuel tracks and poker rooms on the Florida panhandle, the Wa She Shu Casino & Travel Plaza in Nevada and the Renaissance Aruba and Renaissance Çuracao Resorts & Casinos in the Caribbean.

“Wind Creek Hospitality is excited to partner with Talladega Superspeedway once again for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Trina Rackard, Sponsorships Event Manager, Wind Creek Hospitality. “The Talladega Fall Race brings so much competition and excitement to Alabama! Our team always looks forward to celebrating winning moments with NASCAR fans.”

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CDT, the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel kicks off after the running of the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The Talladega 250 also has playoff ramifications as it will serve as the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs where the field of title contenders will be trimmed from eight to six.

Over the years, Talladega’s Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel has been headlined by some of country music’s most well-known names, including: Charlie Daniels, Big & Rich, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band, Gretchen Wilson, Chris Daughtry, Randy Houser and many others.

For more information about the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 or Talladega 250, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe’s gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ hundreds of area residents.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s most competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders, and teachers and educators. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd., home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, recently announced Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October of 2019. Fans can learn more about the project by visiting www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ transformation. The track, which opened in 1969, will also celebrate its 50th Anniversary next year.

