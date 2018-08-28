RCR Event Preview – Darlington Raceway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Darlington Raceway … Richard Childress is tied for third in all-time car owner victories with Holman-Moody and the Wood Brothers at Darlington Raceway with eight wins each. Dale Earnhardt collected all of RCR’s victories at the South Carolina-based track. In 121 collective starts, RCR boasts 23 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval with five different drivers including Clint Bowyer, Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman and Robby Gordon. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization holds an average starting position of 17th, an average finishing position of 18.8, has completed 37,943 of the 41,866 contested laps (90.6 percent) and has collectively led 2,606 laps.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,894 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,108 wins, 488 top-five finishes and 1,060 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 … Chevrolet, the winningest brand in motorsports, debuted the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition this season. The Camaro ZL1 is the most advanced Chevrolet Cup Car ever developed and is also the most authentic, featuring rear-wheel drive, a fuel injected V8 engine and a manual gear box.

Catch the Action … The Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will be televised live Sunday, September 2 beginning at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Darlington Raceway … Dillon has made four career starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, posting a career-best fourth-place finish last year. He has made three appearances at “The Lady in Black” in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, securing his best finish of fifth in 2012. The 2011 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion has two starts at the track in the Truck Series, earning his best finish of fifth in August 2010.

Throwing it Back for Darlington with e15 … American Ethanol first partnered with Richard Childress Racing in 2011 when NASCAR adopted Sunoco Green E15TM across all three of its national series. Since then, a lot of exciting things have happened for RCR and American Ethanol. Austin Dillon returned the iconic No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to action, took home his first-career Cup Series checkered flag, made multiple playoff runs, and earned the title of Daytona 500 champion, just to name a few. Meanwhile, the American Ethanol industry has worked to double the number of stations selling e15 for the last four years in a row, and consumers have driven over 5 billion miles on the fuel. Darlington gives us a chance to reflect on our past and celebrate what lies ahead! Check out GetBiofuel.com to see where YOU can fill up with high-octane, cleaner-burning E15.

Seven Decades of NASCAR …Dillon is scheduled to participate in Darlington Raceway’s Seven Decades of NASCAR Celebration on Saturday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET. He joins Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Chase Elliott in a Q&A titled “New Drivers Behind the Wheel of Iconic Rides.” Fans have the opportunity to purchase an admission ticket to the event for $100 each, which includes two beverage coupons, light hors d’oeuvres and a commemorative gift. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or calling 866-459-7223, while supplies last. A grandstand ticket or infield admission to Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 is required for purchase.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session alongside his grandfather, Richard Childress, on the Team Chevy Stage at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Are you going to have some throwback fun at Darlington Raceway this year like a lot of the teams are?

“Yeah, we are. I can’t wait to get there so we can show everybody our paint scheme. It’s going to be pretty cool.”

If you run at Darlington Raceway and you don’t have a Darlington Stripe have you truly raced at that track?

“Yeah, I have actually made it through without a Darlington stripe, but I have wiped out two cars in first practice. It’s a place that will bite you quick and you just have to have the right mentality going into it of what you are racing against. It’s not necessarily the competition as much as yourself. Mentally it’s a challenging place and I love that about it.”

Is Darlington Raceway a place where you feel like it’s more in your control versus some other tracks?

“For sure, it is. It’s a place where if you do your job and you have to have a good car, obviously, everybody that runs well there does, but doing your job rewards you at the end of the night.”

This Week’s Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Darlington Raceway … Ryan Newman will make his 608th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when the Series throws it back to 1985 at “The Lady in Black”.The Rocket Man won the 2003 pole at the 1.366-mile oval. In total, he owns seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 19 starts along with having an average start of 10.2 and average finish of 11.7. Newman also ranks eighth in championship points earned over the last eight events.

Throwing it Back at Darlington with Cat Racing … Richard Childress Racing is in its 10th season with Caterpillar on board the No. 31 Camaro ZL1. It’s also Cat Racing’s 26th season in NASCAR. For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2017 sales and revenues of $45.462 billion, Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

This year RCR and Caterpillar asked you to come up with the Cat Racing throwback car. Talk about your No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for this weekend and what inspired it?

“I was given free rein to pick out a car that would represent Caterpillar, myself and the team. I did some research and found that one of the guys I never got to meet, always wanted to meet and always thought a lot of, Neil Bonnett, was a teammate to Dale Earnhardt and drove the No. 31 Chevy. Our No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet is painted like the Goodwrench/Mom & Pop’s paint scheme he drove at Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1993. I really love the look of this throwback and hope the fans love this scheme as much as we do. It means a lot to go to Darlington and honor Neil and his relationship with RCR.”

Why is Darlington Raceway your favorite track?

“I just like it because it is challenging to run right up next to the fence. You’ve got to change what you do every lap. That’s a challenge. Tires fall off. It’s like two racetracks in one with two different ends.”

Do you remember getting your first Darlington Stripe?

“It took me years to get my first Darlington stripe. I think I was qualifying in 2007 or 2008 and I hit the wall two laps in a row. I’ve not hit the wall very many times there. It’s been pretty good to me. My first time going to Darlington Raceway was with Buddy Baker during a test. Buddy just took me around and showed me the line. We drove the track forwards and drove the track backwards. We just looked at everything. I had to correct him a couple of times on which end Turns 1 and 2 were verses 3 and 4. That was fun. It was easy to drive those cars because they were so fast, and Buddy taught me more what not to do, then what to do.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway … In 54 Series starts at the 1.366-mile raceway, RCR has accumulated two pole awards, nine top-five finishes, 20 top-10 finishes, led 239 laps and averages a starting position of 11.1 and finishing position of 14.6. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 7,645 laps of the 7,819 (97.8 percent) that they have competed.

Road America Review … Matt Tifft was the highest-finishing RCR driver when he placed second in the Johnsonville 180 at Road America. Daniel Hemric was right behind him, finishing third, while a flat tire on the final lap relegated Brendan Gaughan to 24th.

The Points … Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft currently sit fifth and ninth, respectively, in the Xfinity Series driver point standings. The No. 3 RCR team is currently 14th in the series owner point standings.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this weekend’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, September 1, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway … Matt Tifft has one previous NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Darlington Raceway. Unfortunately, contact on Lap 1 of last year’s race ended Tifft’s debut at the “Lady in Black” much earlier than anticipated, despite starting in the top 15.

About Surface Sunscreen … Inspired by Motocross, Offroad and BMX, with roots deep in surfing, Surface Sun Systems was created with one mission, to provide high quality sun-care products to the athletes and fans of action sports. Located in the heart of Southern California, Surface wanted products that were designed for what they were are all about, living all day outside in the dirt, sand and water. The passion Surface has for action sports is hard to duplicate, and they put that passion to work with their rider developed and tested line of sun-care products, which allow all of us to enjoy our lifestyle without worrying about the damaging effects of the sun. Learn more at surfacecorp.com and pick up a bottle of Surface Sunscreen at any Fanatics location at all tracks on the 2018 NASCAR circuit.

Honoring Dave Marcis … This weekend the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will be sporting a throwback scheme honoring Dave Marcis’ 1976 Chevrolet. Marcis, a longtime friend of Richard Childress, served as RCR’s favorite test driver due to a close relationship with Dale Earnhardt Sr. Marcis played a large part in helping test and set up Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet that won the 1998 Daytona 500. Marcis’ nephew, Bob Marcis, currently serves as the head of suspension for RCR’s Xfinity Series shop.

Meet Tifft … Fans can meet Tifft when he makes an appearance at the Team Chevy display beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 1. Come meet Tifft and grab an autograph before he qualifies at the “Track Too Tough To Tame.”

MATT TIFFT QUOTES:

Darlington Raceway is considered one of the toughest tracks we visit on the circuit. What are your thoughts on it?

“Honestly, I’m half-joking, half-not when I say I feel like I’m making my debut at Darlington Raceway this year. I didn’t get to make a complete lap during the race there last year due to contact that ended our day right away. It seemed very tough during practice, but I enjoyed it. At the same time, it’s hard to say what it’s going to be like to get a full race in there, especially with how the tires fall off and the change of pace throughout that event. It’s definitely going to be a weekend with a bit of a learning curve for me because I essentially feel like a rookie going into that track. I’m looking forward to it though and think I’ll be able to lean on my teammates and learn from their experience. I know tire conservation will be key there, as well as figuring out how to get our No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Camaro to be turning well at all points of the track for me. The tougher tracks have seemed to be our strong suit this year, so hopefully we can continue it there.”

How does it feel to be participating in the NASCAR Throwback weekend with a scheme honoring Dave Marcis?

“This weekend is always a fun one with all the different throwback schemes drivers have honoring NASCAR’s past. To be able to honor Dave and tell his story and connection to Richard (Childress) and Dale Earnhardt Sr. is a huge honor. Dave did a lot for RCR in the years past and played a major role in key moments, like helping set up the 1998 Daytona 500 winning Chevrolet, that fans may not know about. I hope to do him and RCR proud this weekend at Darlington while running his colors.”

This Week’s Daniel Defense Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway … Ty Dillon has plenty of experience at Darlington Raceway, having raced there in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS). He has five NXS starts at the famed racetrack, with two top-10 finishes to his name. Dillon’s best finish of seventh place came in the 2017 season. In the single MENCS race that he has run at Darlington, he finished in the 13th position.

A commitment to quality firearms … At the turn of the 21st century, firearms enthusiast and lifelong shooter, Marty Daniel, had multiple concepts and designs he thought would greatly improve his M16 rifle. Unable to find these parts in the commercial market, he designed and created custom accessories and soon found the demand for these types of products was much greater than he could have ever imagined. Since then, Daniel Defense has become a major player within the tactical and hunting industries and is known for its world-class firearms, a commitment to quality, exceptional customer service and unwavering support for the Second Amendment.

#NASCARThrowback … In 2011, Dillon completed his rookie season in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. In his first full season of competition, he recorded seven wins, seven poles, 13 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes driving the No. 41 RCR Chevrolet Impala. This monumental season will be celebrated at Darlington Raceway as Dillon pilots the No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet Camaro which is modeled after his championship winning No. 41 RCR Chevrolet Impala.

Meet Dillon … Sunday afternoon Dillon can be found at the GEICO display to get race day started by answering fan questions, taking photos, signing autographs and more beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

TY DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts as you head back to Darlington for double duty?

“I love going to Darlington. I fall more and more in love with it each time that we go back. You have to take care of your equipment when you’re there, and I enjoy that style and mentality of racing. It’s one of the few old-school races that we have left in that sense. I always circle Darlington on my calendar at the start of each season, so I’m excited to jump behind the wheel of the Daniel Defense Chevy for the Xfinity Series race this weekend.”

Do you remember your first trip to Darlington as a kid?

“I went down with my grandfather on a Sunday morning. He had flown home from somewhere, so we drove down on race day in his Corvette. This was back in the day when pit boxes had just one or two boat seats on top of it. He and I sat up there and watched the entire race. I don’t think they won that day, but they ran pretty well. We drove all the way home that night together. It’s probably one of the strongest racing memories that I have as a kid.”

This Week’s South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway … Hemric will be making his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Darlington Raceway during Saturday’s 200-mile event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native started third and finished 18th in his lone Xfinity Series start at the historic track in 2017.

Rearview Mirror: Road America … Despite starting from the 12th position and being forced off track multiple times in the final stage, Hemric and the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino team were able to fight back to a third-place finish at Elkhart Lake’s Road America. Hemric led a total of seven laps and won Stage 2, his third stage win of the 2018 season. With his third-place finish, Hemric locked himself into the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Throwing it Back … For the annual NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway Hemric is honoring off-road racer and close friend of the Gaughan family, Walker Evans. Hemric’s No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet will feature a wrap scheme similar to Evans’ off-road truck, which was driven by Brendan Gaughan, among others. Evans will also be on hand for the weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Get Ready for the South Point 400 … The inaugural South Point 400 weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 14-16 is quickly approaching and South Point Hotel & Casino has the best deals on packages for race tickets and hotel accommodations. For more information on the race packages, be sure to visit southpointcasino.com.

Meet the Driver … Fans have the opportunity to meet Hemric at the Team Chevy display in the Darlington Raceway Fan Zone for a Q&A session and autographs on Saturday, Sept. 1, starting at 11:45 a.m. local time.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

You finished 18th in your first Xfinity Series start at Darlington Raceway last season. What was the big takeaway from that event that you can incorporate into this weekend’s race?

“I don’t remember the finish being that bad. I got into the fence and earned my Darlington Stripe – like a lot of guys did – two or three times toward the end of the race last year, and that probably hurt the finish. I am not afraid to say that Darlington was our weak point last year on this No. 21 team. We really struggled there for some reason. We had a ton of short-run speed in practice and qualifying, we just didn’t have the balance that I needed going into the race. I have had Darlington circled since then to make sure I am putting in the work needed going into this weekend’s race to ensure I am doing the right things, and we are approaching it with the right mindset to know that the long-run speed will be substantially better than what it was last year. As a whole, the RCR Xfinity Series program is at a totally different level that I think will allow us to have success there this year.”

What is it like being part of the NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway?

“It is so special to be a part of the NASCAR Throwback weekend. It is so cool to see all of the special throwback schemes. For us to have the Walker Evans throwback scheme to honor the Gaughan family, the South Point Hotel & Casino and Walker Evans, their relationship over the years and their love of motorsports is special. It has been really cool to be associated with all of those folks throughout this 2018 season and it will be cool to see that car on track. I know Walker Evans will be at Darlington for our race, so hopefully we can give him a good show.”

