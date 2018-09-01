Toyota MENCS Darlington Post-Qualifying Report

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Darlington Raceway – September 1, 2018

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, Kyle Larson*

3rd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

4th, Alex Bowman*

5th, Kyle BUSCH

7th, ERIK JONES

16th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

36th, TIMMY HILL

39th, JOEY GASE

40th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Throwback Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 1st

How significant is this pole as you look to defend your Southern 500 title from last year?

“The number one pit stall is obviously very important here. I’m excited about that. Really, the team has done a great job with the car all weekend, so pretty optimistic and you know hopeful that we have a good smooth race on Sunday and continue to build some momentum here over the next few weeks.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 78 Bass Pro Shops / 5-hour Energy Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Qualifying Position: 3rd

Talk about your qualifying effort.

“Yeah, you know this place is hard on tires, so you try not to abuse them too much. We were able to put together a solid lap in those first two rounds – enough to move us on and then it was really all about just trying to get all I could. We weren’t the fastest car by any means, but we were the most consistent and that’s what got us a good starting spot. Guys did a good job and it’s a good place to start for here and we’ll go get them tomorrow night.”

DANIEL SUÁREZ, No. 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 16th

How happy were you with your lap in the second round?

“That was all I got. Fortunately, we were pretty off the first time out – we were really loose and that made us make an adjustment and we went back out. One lap at Darlington is a huge give up on tires, so I knew we were going to be at a disadvantage. I’m very curious to see what kind of lap times they’re running the last round and if they run around a 50, that means that we have a pretty good piece. We just messed it up the first time out and the second and third time out, I feel like that was pretty much what we had. Like I said, we’re at a disadvantage with one more lap. We just have to learn from this and move to the race tomorrow.”

How much are you looking forward to tomorrow and getting redemption here after last year?

“Definitely need to stay away from the wall. Last year was a little bit difficult for us. Hopefully we can move into the right direction here. I feel like the 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry is pretty good. It’s not driving very comfortable, but speed-wise, it’s not bad. Hopefully we can show that tomorrow night.”

