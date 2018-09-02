FAST FACTS: ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Auto Parts

FAST FACTS: General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Auto Parts

WHAT: General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Auto Parts

SANCTION: ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

WHERE: DuQuoin State Fair Racetrack

TRACK LENGTH: 1 mile

RACE LENGTH: 100 laps/100 miles

WHEN: 3 pm ET/2 pm CT, Monday, September 3, 2018

2017 WINNER: Austin Theriault, 79.800 mph

2017 POLE: Will Kimmel, 109.290 mph

TRACK RECORD: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 109.436 mph, 2008

The General Tire Grabber 100 is the 17th race of 20 on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. It is also the ninth round of the 2018 Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge, an eleven-race championship-within-a-championship that takes place on tracks one-mile in length and less throughout the season. Other SCSTC races remaining on the schedule are Friday night at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana, and Salem Speedway, in Salem, Indiana.

The DuQuoin State Fair Racetrack is one of two one-mile dirt tracks on the ARCA Racing Series schedule; the other is the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The General Tire Grabber 100 marks the third time the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will visit Illinois in 2018. Illinois hosts more ARCA events than any other state with four; it joins Indiana (3), Michigan (2), and Pennsylvania (2) as the only states with multiple ARCA events in 2018; Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin play host to single series events throughout the season.

There have been 34 previous ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races at DuQuoin dating back to 1983. Winners include Dean Roper (1983, 1986, 1987, 1994), David Goldsberry (1984), Lee Raymond (1985), Bob Keselowski (1988, 1989), Bob Brevak (1990), Bob Strait (1991), Bob Schacht (1992), Billy Thomas (1993, 1997, 1998, 2000), Bob Hill (1995, 1996), Jeff Finley (1999), Frank Kimmel (2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2008), Tony Stewart (2003), Ken Schrader (2006, 2007, 2013), Parker Kligerman (2009), Steve Arpin (2010), Chris Buescher (2011), Grant Enfinger (2014, 2015), Tom Hessert III (2016), and Austin Theriault (2017).

The deepest anyone has ever come from at the start to win is 34th when Parker Kligerman won in 2009.

The race has been won from the General Tire Pole only five times: Bob Hill in 1996, Tony Stewart in 2003, Ken Schrader in 2006and 2013, and Grant Enfinger in 2015.

The record for lead changes at DuQuoin is 11, set in 1995 in a race won by Bob Hill.

The record for most cautions at DuQuoin is 12, set in 2003 in a race won by Tony Stewart. The record for most laps under caution was also set in 2003 with 57.

The record for the fewest cautions at DuQuoin is 3 set in the series’ first race in 1983.

The fastest race was also in 1983 when Dean Roper won at an average speed of 90.101 miles per hour.

From 1988 through 1992, the race was won by a driver whose first name was Bob. Bob Keselowski won in 1988 and 1989, Bob Brevak won in 1990, Bob Strait won in 1991, and Bob Schacht won in 1992. Bob Hill is the fifth driver named Bob to win, with a pair of wins in 1995 and 1996.

From 1984 through 1991, the races at DuQuoin were scheduled for 200 miles. The 1984 race took 3 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds; winner David Goldsberry averaged just under 60 miles per hour en route to victory.

In 1992, the race was shorted to 250 kilometers, or 156 miles. That distance was scheduled through 1995.

In 1996, the race was cut back to 100 laps, 100 miles.

The race has been extended to overtime eleven times in history: 1994,1995, 1996, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

The 2012 race was rained out on its original Labor Day date, and rained out again on it’s mid-October make-up date and canceled.

Rain has otherwise shortened the race twice, in 1991 and 2004.

There have been a total of 88 cautions so far in the 2018 ARCA season, for an average of 5.5 per race; the total number of laps under caution so far is 556, for an average of 34.75 per race.

There have been a total of 136 lead changes so far in 2018 for an average of 8.5 per race. Twenty-five drivers have led at least one lap so far this season; Chandler Smith has led the most at 564.

