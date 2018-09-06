Leavine Family Racing Statement

CONCORD, N.C. (September 6, 2018) – Kasey Kahne, driver of the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing, will not compete in this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to lingering effects from extreme heat exhaustion following last weekend’s events at Darlington Raceway.

Following Sunday night’s race at Darlington, Kahne was taken to the track’s care center where he was treated for heat exhaustion. Several days later, Kahne opted to consult with several physicians who recommended that he sit out from this weekend’s events at Indianapolis until further testing and evaluations are completed.

Regan Smith will serve as the team’s substitute driver this weekend at Indianapolis in the No. 95 WRL General Contractors Chevrolet.

A timeframe for Kahne’s return to the No. 95 Chevrolet has not been established, but Leavine Family Racing will provide an update next week regarding plans for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Kasey Kahne, a fourteen-year veteran of NASCAR and 18-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, pilots the No. 95 Camaro ZL1 for the team. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

