Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Lilly Diabetes 250 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Rick Ren

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 715 to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the running of the Lilly Diabetes 250. Spencer Boyd ran this chassis previously at Michigan International Speedway and finished in the 22nd position.

News and notes: After a rough weekend in Darlington, Boyd will look to re-gain his momentum at one of the most famous race tracks of all time, Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This will be Boyd’s first visit to the Brickyard. The Xfinity Series will run the same aero-package as they ran earlier this season at Pocono and Michigan. “It is a dream come true to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” says Boyd. “Indianapolis is one of the biggest racing stages in the world. Just the history behind the track and to think of all the legends that have raced there is breathtaking. I’m very humbled to be racing there this weekend and hope we can bring home a great finish for everyone.”

Sponsor Highlights:

SS Greenlight Racing would like to thank long-time sponsor of Spencer Boyd, Wilkerson Automation Inc. for returning as an associate sponsor this weekend. The team would also like to welcome new associate sponsors, ICE Recycling and DLX mattress on board the Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. ICE Recycling designs custom plans for businesses to dispose of reusable waste while helping the environment. DLX Mattress is another “made in the USA” company that not only will sponsor Boyd for this weekend, but will officially sponsor Spencer’s sleep. DLX Mattress has been servicing their customers since 1886 and have developed a series of mattresses that not only provide a structure to sleep on, but can be customized in a range of different way to ensure that a perfect night sleep happens every night.

TV/Radio: The Lilly Diabetes 250 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, September 8th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **