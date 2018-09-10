Allgaier Wins Fifth Race Of XFINITY Season At Indianapolis

Tweet INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 10: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Dove Men Care Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 10, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin Allgaier took the checkered flag Monday in the rain-delayed NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, his fifth win of 2018. Allgaier took the checkered 0.092 seconds ahead of Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney, with Chase Elliott in fourth and Daniel Hemric in fifth. Sixth through 10th was Matt Tifft, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Brandon Jones.

The race saw 14 lead changes between nine drivers, with Allgaier leading the most laps at 41. The race also saw seven cautions with the last turning into a red flag when contact from John Hunter Nemechek sent Ryan Preece into a tire barrier with hard contact. The race was stopped for 10 minutes while the barrier was repaired. Preece was otherwise uninjured.

Allgaier was emotional in his frontstretch interview, dedicating the win to his family.

“I used to come here and stand in the grandstands and watch the Indy 500 and the Brickyard 400 up in turn one, which is why I decided to do a burnout right there,” said Allgaier. “[My Dad] used to drive me up here to Brickyard Crossing every Wednesday night to help me become the best driver I could be in and out of the car…this is awesome.”

The race’s biggest incident happened on a lap-23 restart when Ty Dillon was turned, taking out Elliott Sadler, Austin Cindric, and Spencer Boyd, while Ryan Reed and Christopher Bell were also involved.

With one race left in the regular season Allgaier leads the win total with five wins to Bell’s four. Meanwhile Reddick earned his best finish since his win at Daytona in February, while Briscoe’s ninth-place finish was his career-best result.

The next race will be the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Unofficial Race Results for the 7Th Annual Lilly Diabetes 250 – Saturday, September 8, 2018

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1 7 Justin Allgaier 2 9 Tyler Reddick 3 22 Ryan Blaney(i) 4 23 Chase Elliott(i) 5 21 Daniel Hemric 6 2 Matt Tifft 7 20 Christopher Bell 8 10 Austin Dillon(i) 9 60 Chase Briscoe 10 19 Brandon Jones 11 16 Ryan Reed 12 4 Ross Chastain 13 39 Ryan Sieg 14 51 Jeremy Clements 15 35 Joey Gase 16 15 BJ McLeod 17 01 Vinnie Miller 18 52 David Starr 19 36 Alex Labbe 20 0 Garrett Smithley 21 40 Chad Finchum 22 11 Ryan Truex 23 8 Caesar Bacarella 24 90 Josh Williams 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek 26 74 Mike Harmon 27 78 Tommy Joe Martins 28 18 Ryan Preece 29 00 Cole Custer 30 38 JJ Yeley 31 5 Michael Annett 32 89 Morgan Shepherd 33 3 Ty Dillon(i) 34 12 Austin Cindric 35 1 Elliott Sadler 36 76 Spencer Boyd 37 66 Brandon Hightower 38 45 Josh Bilicki 39 55 Bayley Currey(i) 40 93 Jeff Green

