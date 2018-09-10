Allgaier Wins Fifth Race Of XFINITY Season At Indianapolis
by Stacie Shelton On Mon, Sep. 10, 2018
Justin Allgaier took the checkered flag Monday in the rain-delayed NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, his fifth win of 2018. Allgaier took the checkered 0.092 seconds ahead of Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney, with Chase Elliott in fourth and Daniel Hemric in fifth. Sixth through 10th was Matt Tifft, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Brandon Jones.
The race saw 14 lead changes between nine drivers, with Allgaier leading the most laps at 41. The race also saw seven cautions with the last turning into a red flag when contact from John Hunter Nemechek sent Ryan Preece into a tire barrier with hard contact. The race was stopped for 10 minutes while the barrier was repaired. Preece was otherwise uninjured.
Allgaier was emotional in his frontstretch interview, dedicating the win to his family.
“I used to come here and stand in the grandstands and watch the Indy 500 and the Brickyard 400 up in turn one, which is why I decided to do a burnout right there,” said Allgaier. “[My Dad] used to drive me up here to Brickyard Crossing every Wednesday night to help me become the best driver I could be in and out of the car…this is awesome.”
The race’s biggest incident happened on a lap-23 restart when Ty Dillon was turned, taking out Elliott Sadler, Austin Cindric, and Spencer Boyd, while Ryan Reed and Christopher Bell were also involved.
With one race left in the regular season Allgaier leads the win total with five wins to Bell’s four. Meanwhile Reddick earned his best finish since his win at Daytona in February, while Briscoe’s ninth-place finish was his career-best result.
The next race will be the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Unofficial Race Results for the 7Th Annual Lilly Diabetes 250 – Saturday, September 8, 2018
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|1 7 Justin Allgaier
|2 9 Tyler Reddick
|3 22 Ryan Blaney(i)
|4 23 Chase Elliott(i)
|5 21 Daniel Hemric
|6 2 Matt Tifft
|7 20 Christopher Bell
|8 10 Austin Dillon(i)
|9 60 Chase Briscoe
|10 19 Brandon Jones
|11 16 Ryan Reed
|12 4 Ross Chastain
|13 39 Ryan Sieg
|14 51 Jeremy Clements
|15 35 Joey Gase
|16 15 BJ McLeod
|17 01 Vinnie Miller
|18 52 David Starr
|19 36 Alex Labbe
|20 0 Garrett Smithley
|21 40 Chad Finchum
|22 11 Ryan Truex
|23 8 Caesar Bacarella
|24 90 Josh Williams
|25 42 John Hunter Nemechek
|26 74 Mike Harmon
|27 78 Tommy Joe Martins
|28 18 Ryan Preece
|29 00 Cole Custer
|30 38 JJ Yeley
|31 5 Michael Annett
|32 89 Morgan Shepherd
|33 3 Ty Dillon(i)
|34 12 Austin Cindric
|35 1 Elliott Sadler
|36 76 Spencer Boyd
|37 66 Brandon Hightower
|38 45 Josh Bilicki
|39 55 Bayley Currey(i)
|40 93 Jeff Green