RCR Post Race Report – Big Machine Vodka 400

Austin Dillon Finishes 22nd in Dow Molykote Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Enters Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs For Second Consecutive Year

“I thought we were going to have another solid day in the No. 3 Dow Molykote Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We missed the strategy a little bit because we were right with the No. 2 car and then we ended up pitting. He stayed out and shortly after that the caution came out, which helped propel him to the win. We had some speed today, and it was fun running in the top five for portions of the race. Towards the end of the race, the No. 9 car got into me and I lifted, but I ended up getting into the No. 22 car while trying to avoid crashing the No. 9 car. It cost us a lot. Still, it’s onto the Playoffs and I’m so proud of this RCR team. We’re focused on Las Vegas Motor Speedway because we have had success there in the past, which could help with momentum the rest of the Playoffs.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman and the Grainger Team Contend for Race Win at Indianapolis Before Crossing the Bricks in 10th Place

“From the start of this race, it was all about track position. Tires didn’t mean a whole lot. Our No. 31 Grainger Camaro ZL1 was decent but really aero-dependent. If I got really close to someone, the car would plow. If someone got behind me, the car would snap loose. Our laps times in clean air were as good as the top-five cars, but we just needed the track position and a shot at the end. Fortunately for us our strategy paid off and we were in contention with 10 laps to go. We lined up sixth on the final restart, but with all that dirty air, it just wasn’t going to happen for us. All in all, we had absolutely no practice or qualifying so great job by my crew chief Luke Lambert and the rest of the No. 31 crew for unloading a competitive car for me at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Our regular season may be over, but our plan remains the same, win. We’ve got 10 races to keep improving on our Camaro and 10 more chances to win.”

-Ryan Newman

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **