RCR Post Race Report – Lilly Diabetes 250

Matt Tifft and the No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Team Bring Home Sixth-Place Finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

“What an interesting weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We didn’t quite know what to expect starting the race on a completely green track with no practice time, but I think we put on a good show for the fans. The No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet was fast and fun to drive today. We ran right inside of the top-five all race long, gaining track position in the third stage and leading laps. It was valuable to be in the position to run up front today and learn a little bit more about timing restarts on the front two rows. The red flag came out towards the end of the race, and with the heat cycle on tires it just made us a little bit too tight once we got back going which caused the slip back to sixth. There were some pretty big, aggressive moves by everybody today, so you had to be on offense a lot of the time. Overall it was a good day for my team. We have some good momentum going into the final race of the Xfinity Series regular season, recording five top-10 finishes in a row, so I’m looking forward to getting to Las Vegas next week and keeping this streak going.”

-Matt Tifft

Ty Dillon’s Day Ends Early in Accident After Advil Chevrolet Led Laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

“I was really excited about getting to Indianapolis with this Advil Chevrolet team. I love this racetrack. I got my first Xfinity Series win here, and I really wanted to go out in my last Xfinity race of the 2018 season in the same way. It’s safe to say that being taken out in Stage 1 is disappointing, but this No. 3 team brought me a fast Camaro. It’s fun to go out there and lead laps and be competitive, especially without any practice beforehand. We were fast, and I really think we could have made something of this day.”

-Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric and South Point Hotel & Casino Team Wins Stage En Route to Top-Five Finish

“It was wild out there, but it was pretty damn cool to lead laps here at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This package stacks everybody up, and it made for a good race. Danny Stockman and the crew gave me all the track position they could. I’m happy we were able to win a Stage and earn a Playoff point today. Our No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro was way too loose on the restarts. I had the track position once I got back a row or two. I hated to lose that much track position because it was so hard to get it back. I’m looking forward to getting out to Las Vegas next weekend to see all the folks at the South Point Hotel & Casino and hopefully close out the Xfinity Series regular season with a win.”

-Daniel Hemric

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **