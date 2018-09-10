SELLERS WINS FOURTH SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY TITLE

SOUTH BOSTON, VA….. Peyton Sellers is now a four-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division champion.

With a second-place finish in the first of the twin 75-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night’s GCR Presents Spaulding Equipment Company NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program and a win in the nightcap, the Danville, Virginia resident earned his third South Boston Speedway track championship in five years and his fourth career South Boston Speedway NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division championship.

Sellers entered Saturday night’s twinbill with a 41-point lead over NASCAR national points leader Philip Morris of Ruckersville, Virginia, and with the two drivers finishing within one position of each other in both races, Sellers was able to secure the championship.

Morris earned a full-field win in the opening race, starting on the pole and leading all the way, edging Sellers by 2.446 seconds in a 25-lap dash to the finish that followed the race’s last caution period. Sellers started in the back of the field in order to pick up track passing points, moved into second place on lap 48, and remained there the rest of the race.

The win, Morris’ 10th of the season at South Boston Speedway, put him in the position of all but locking up a fifth career NASCAR Whelen All American Series national championship.

Thomas Scott of Efland, North Carolina finished third, Justin Carroll of Lanexa, Virginia finished fourth and Colin Garrett of South Boston, Virginia completed the top five finishers.

Sellers started eighth and Morris started 10th in the nightcap which featured an inverted start among the top finishers of the first race. It took Sellers and Morris only six laps to pick their way to the front of the field, and from there, Sellers fended off several bids by Morris over the final 69 circuits to score his third win of the season at South Boston Speedway.

Austin Thaxton of Clarksville, Virginia, Scott, and Mark Keesee Jr, of Altavista, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers in the nightcap.

Crews Wins Limited Sportsman Division Championship

Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia won his second career South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division championship and his third career South Boston Speedway track title with a win in Saturday night’s 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race.

Crews took the lead from Jessica Dana of Mooresville, North Carolina with 15 laps to go and edged her by .835-second to score his eighth win of the season.

Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton of Greensboro, North Carolina, Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia and Brandon Jones of Amelia Courthouse, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

Shelton Wins SBS Budweiser Pure Stock Division Championship

Daniel Shelton of Hurt, Virginia had never faced a stock car prior to the start of this season, but you would never have known it based on his performance.

With a sixth-place finish, Shelton won the South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division championship. He entered Saturday night’s 30-lap race holding a 22-point lead over two-time and defending division champion Johnny Layne Jr. of Nathalie, Virginia. Layne finished fourth, two positions ahead of Shelton, but the difference was not enough as Shelton emerged with the title.

Jordan Pickrel of Keeling, Virginia took the lead from Jarrett Milam of Keeling, Virginia with nine laps to go and won the race to earn his second win of the season. His victory made him the fifth different winner in the track’s last five races of the season.

Greg Autry of Alton, Virginia finished second, .763-second behind Pickrel. Stuart Crews of Long Island, Virginia, Layne and Bruce Mayo of Halifax, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

Jarrell Wins Budweiser Hornets Division Championship

Cameron Jarrell of Amelia, Virginia became the second first-year stock car racer to win a division championship at South Boston Speedway this season on Saturday night, using a second-place finish to lock up the Budweiser Hornets Division championship.

Jarrell entered the race with seven victories this season including the last five in a row and held a near insurmountable 62-point lead over Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia in the chase for the division championship.

Billy Goble scored a flag-to-flag win in his first time in competing in the division at South Boston Speedway with Jarrell finishing second. Tony Housman of Rocky Mount, Virginia, Currin and Steven Layne rounded out the top five finishers.

Holdren Wins Mod-4 Division Title

Dennis Holdren of Roanoke, Virginia wrapped up the Mod-4 Division championship Saturday night in good fashion by winning the 20-lap Mod-4 Division race.

The win was Holdren’s fourth victory in the six races run in the division this season at South Boston Speedway.

Holdren edged Cory Dunn of Salem, Virginia by 1.341-second with Drew Holdren of Hardy, Virginia, Josh Phillips of Roanoke, Virginia and Jesse Yopp of Moneta, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

South Boston Speedway will close out its 2018 season on Saturday Nov. 3 when America’s Hometown Track hosts the CARS Response Energy Tour with the running of theAutosbyNelson.com 250.

The AutosbyNelson.com 250 will be a doubleheader event featuring the CARS Response Energy Tour Late Model Stock Cars and Super Late Models, with both competing in races that will go for 125 green-flag laps.

The event marks the final race of the season for the CARS Response Energy Tour Late Model Stock Cars and Super Late Models, and the championships in the two divisions will be determined by the outcome of the season finale.

Practice will be held from 9:45 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Grandstand gates will open at 12 noon and qualifying will start at 12:45 p.m. A Fan Fest will be held trackside from 1:45 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with the first race starting at 3 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets are on sale for $10 each. Adult general admission tickets on race day will be $15 each. Youth ages 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

For additional information about the AutosbyNelson.com 250 racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway’s website atwww.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.

